Saints announce 2022 Minicamp fan opportunities

The New Orleans Saints will hold their 2022 minicamp from June 14-16.

The practice on Wednesday, June 15, which starts at 10:30 a.m., will be open to Saints season ticket holders and the public. The practice on Tuesday, June 14, which will start at 10:30 a.m., will be open to Saints club seat holders and annual suite holders. Weather permitting, accessibility to fans for these two workouts is subject to change.

Tickets for both practices are free, but capacity is extremely limited. Fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com or through the SeatGeek app.