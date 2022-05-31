Saints announce 2022 Minicamp fan opportunities

The New Orleans Saints will hold their 2022 minicamp from June 14-16.
The practice on Wednesday, June 15, which starts at 10:30 a.m., will be open to Saints season ticket holders and the public. The practice on Tuesday, June 14, which will start at 10:30 a.m., will be open to Saints club seat holders and annual suite holders. Weather permitting, accessibility to fans for these two workouts is subject to change.
Tickets for both practices are free, but capacity is extremely limited. Fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com or through the SeatGeek app.
Saints season ticketholders can register for up to a maximum of four tickets for the June 15 practice on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 a.m. and the general public can register at 1:00 p.m. For the June 14 workout, club seat holders and annual suite holders can register for up to four tickets on Wednesday, June 1 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets are free of charge.
Minicamp practices are subject to short notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations decisions. The most updated information can be obtained by visiting neworleanssaints.com or following the Saints' official Twitter (@Saints) or Facebook (facebook.com/neworleanssaints) platforms.
New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.