Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints announce 2022 Minicamp fan opportunities

Saints season ticketholders can register for up to a maximum of four tickets for the June 15 practice on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 a.m. and the general public can register at 1:00 p.m.

May 31, 2022 at 02:44 PM

The New Orleans Saints will hold their 2022 minicamp from June 14-16.

The practice on Wednesday, June 15, which starts at 10:30 a.m., will be open to Saints season ticket holders and the public. The practice on Tuesday, June 14, which will start at 10:30 a.m., will be open to Saints club seat holders and annual suite holders. Weather permitting, accessibility to fans for these two workouts is subject to change.

Tickets for both practices are free, but capacity is extremely limited. Fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com or through the SeatGeek app.

Saints season ticketholders can register for up to a maximum of four tickets for the June 15 practice on Thursday, June 2 at 9:00 a.m. and the general public can register at 1:00 p.m. For the June 14 workout, club seat holders and annual suite holders can register for up to four tickets on Wednesday, June 1 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets are free of charge.

Minicamp practices are subject to short notice changes and adjustments based on weather and/or football operations decisions. The most updated information can be obtained by visiting neworleanssaints.com or following the Saints' official Twitter (@Saints) or Facebook (facebook.com/neworleanssaints) platforms.

Photos: Saints participate in 2022 OTA practice | May 26, 2022

New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu catches a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
1 / 49

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu catches a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen catches a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
2 / 49

New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen catches a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans catches a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
3 / 49

New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans catches a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray catches a ball as special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi looks on during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
4 / 49

New Orleans Saints defensive back J.T. Gray catches a ball as special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi looks on during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor practices his defensive skills at the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
5 / 49

New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor practices his defensive skills at the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo gets ready for a play during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
6 / 49

New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo gets ready for a play during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith watches head coach Dennis Allen explain a route during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
7 / 49

New Orleans Saints receiver Tre'Quan Smith watches head coach Dennis Allen explain a route during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen catches a ball during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
8 / 49

New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen catches a ball during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu catches a ball during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
9 / 49

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu catches a ball during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway prepares to run a route during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
10 / 49

New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway prepares to run a route during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave runs a route during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
11 / 49

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave runs a route during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Ian Book look on during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
12 / 49

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Ian Book look on during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway runs drills during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
13 / 49

New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway runs drills during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave runs drills during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
14 / 49

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave runs drills during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave catches a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
15 / 49

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave catches a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith practices his ball security during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
16 / 49

New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith practices his ball security during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith runs a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
17 / 49

New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith runs a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice runs a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
18 / 49

New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice runs a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton prepares for a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
19 / 49

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton prepares for a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton prepares to throw a pass to running back Abram Smith during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
20 / 49

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton prepares to throw a pass to running back Abram Smith during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith runs a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
21 / 49

New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith runs a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
22 / 49

New Orleans Saints players participated in the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston warms up during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
23 / 49

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston warms up during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston gets ready for the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
24 / 49

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston gets ready for the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor catches a ball during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
25 / 49

New Orleans Saints defensive back Alontae Taylor catches a ball during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
26 / 49

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson watches the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
27 / 49

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson watches the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers Kirk Merritt and Tre'Quan Smith run drills at the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
28 / 49

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Kirk Merritt and Tre'Quan Smith run drills at the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston celebrates with offensive assistant D.J. Williams during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
29 / 49

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston celebrates with offensive assistant D.J. Williams during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Kawaan Baker celebrates during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
30 / 49

New Orleans Saints receiver Kawaan Baker celebrates during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington runs drills during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
31 / 49

New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington runs drills during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight ends J.P. Holtz, Lucas Krull, and Kahale Warring prepare for a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
32 / 49

New Orleans Saints tight ends J.P. Holtz, Lucas Krull, and Kahale Warring prepare for a drill during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Ian Book run drills during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
33 / 49

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Ian Book run drills during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave smiles during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
34 / 49

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave smiles during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave lines up for a play during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
35 / 49

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave lines up for a play during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave catches a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
36 / 49

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave catches a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints long snapper Zach Wood celebrates during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
37 / 49

New Orleans Saints long snapper Zach Wood celebrates during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints long snapper Zach Wood and punter Daniel Whelan celebrate during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
38 / 49

New Orleans Saints long snapper Zach Wood and punter Daniel Whelan celebrate during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Smoke Monday deflects a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
39 / 49

New Orleans Saints defensive back Smoke Monday deflects a pass during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive backs Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor talk during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
40 / 49

New Orleans Saints defensive backs Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor talk during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard coaches up safety Tyrann Mathieu at the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
41 / 49

New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard coaches up safety Tyrann Mathieu at the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players huddle up during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
42 / 49

New Orleans Saints players huddle up during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen addresses the team during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
43 / 49

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen addresses the team during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin stretches during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
44 / 49

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin stretches during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan look on at the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
45 / 49

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan look on at the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive backs Marcus Maye and Paulson Adebo warm up during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
46 / 49

New Orleans Saints defensive backs Marcus Maye and Paulson Adebo warm up during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo discusses a play with safety Marcus Maye at the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
47 / 49

New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo discusses a play with safety Marcus Maye at the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye warms up during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
48 / 49

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye warms up during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye warms up with the defense during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
49 / 49

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye warms up with the defense during the team's 2022 OTA practices on May 26, 2022 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

Khai Harley and Kris Richard to participate in NFL's inaugural NFL Coach and Front Office Accelerator program

More than 60 diverse head coach and general manager prospects will attend various leadership development sessions

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints sign wide receiver Jarvis Landry to one-year contract

news

New Orleans Saints sign safety Tyrann Mathieu to three-year contract

Mathieu has been selected to three Pro Bowls, three Associated Press All-Pro teams and the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010's All-Decade Team

news

Saints to host Minnesota Vikings at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 2

This will be the third time that the Saints will play a regular season contest overseas

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 17 undrafted free agents

Players join roster with the Saints five selections from the 2022 NFL Draft

news

New Orleans Saints wide receiver, return specialist Deonte Harris signs restricted free agent tender

Harris appeared in 13 games in 2021, posting career-highs in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, while ranking seventh in the NFL in yards per reception

news

2022 NFL Schedule to be released Thursday, May 12

'Schedule Release '22' Show on NFL Network airs Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign running back Dwayne Washington on one-year contract

Since joining New Orleans in 2018, Washington has become an impact player on special teams

Advertising