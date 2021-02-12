New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Wil Lutz

Best game of Lutz's 2020 season:

The Saints hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season. In a high-scoring affair, Lutz kicked three-of-three extra points and was a perfect three-of-three on field goals from 48, 53 and 36 yards in the team's "Monday Night Football" showdown. The final 36-yard boot gave New Orleans its first lead of the contest as the Saints went on to defeat the Chargers 30-27 in overtime at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Lutz was named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week.

Best quote from Lutz's 2020 season:

"Yes, look, we all want to be part of the win, right? And we preach on how important all three phases are and special teams is just as important as offense and defense and we take a lot of pride in what we do in New Orleans here. And we carry that to the game. And all we can do is do our best to help the team win. So, that's what we're going to try and do."