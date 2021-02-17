Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Trey Hendrickson

'The great thing about football is it's a team game'

Feb 17, 2021 at 09:34 AM
New Orleans Saints

Trey Hendrickson 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson enjoyed a breakout 2020 season for the Black and Gold, notching a team-high 13.5 sacks, finishing tied for second in the league with Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald and 1.5 sacks behind the Steelers' T.J. Watt. The fourth-year pro started all 15 regular season games he appeared in, posting a career-high 25 tackles (22 solo), one pass defended and a forced fumble. Although he was snubbed for the Pro Bowl, Hendrickson was named to the 2020 Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL team for the first time in his young career.

Headshot-Hendrickson-2019-2560x1440

Trey Hendrickson

#91 DE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 270 lbs
  • College: Florida Atlantic

Best game of Trey Hendrickson's 2020 season:

In the Saints' 38-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, Hendrickson had an explosive game to help hold the Bucs' offense to three points. The four-year pro tied a career-high when he recorded sacks on back-to-back plays in the third quarter. In his second career game with 2.0 sacks, Hendrickson finished with a total of three tackles.

Best quote from Trey Hendrickson's 2020 season:

"The great thing about football is it's a team game. Sometimes you get lost in the statistics of individual players, you know. Some people's interceptions are caused by pressure and some people's sacks are caused by (coverage), so it is a team sport for a reason. And there was a lot to, I think, every individual sack on the field. So it's hard to dissect all that stuff, but we do play as a team and unit, so I'm excited moving forward."

2020 Saints Season Photos: Trey Hendrickson

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints defensive end ﻿Trey Hendrickson﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)
1 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)
2 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)
3 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)
4 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
1-BUCS GAME 2020 SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W)
5 / 30

1-BUCS GAME 2020

SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)
6 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)
7 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)
8 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)
9 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)
10 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)
11 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)
12 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)
13 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 24 - Falcons 9 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Chiefs 32 - Saints 29 (L)
14 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Chiefs 32 - Saints 29 (L)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)
15 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
1-BUCS GAME 2020 SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W)
16 / 30

1-BUCS GAME 2020

SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)
17 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2021 Divisional Round Playoff Game Bucs 30 - Saints 20 (L)
18 / 30

2021 Divisional Round Playoff Game

Bucs 30 - Saints 20 (L)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)
19 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)
20 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Chiefs 32 - Saints 29 (L)
21 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Chiefs 32 - Saints 29 (L)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Chiefs 32 - Saints 29 (L)
22 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Chiefs 32 - Saints 29 (L)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)
23 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

Saints 27 - 49ers 13 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)
24 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
1-BUCS GAME 2020 SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W)
25 / 30

1-BUCS GAME 2020

SAINTS 34 - BUCS 23 (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)
26 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)
27 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)
28 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)
29 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints
2020 REGULAR SEASON SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)
30 / 30

2020 REGULAR SEASON

SAINTS 30 CHARGERS 27 OT (W)

All Images Copyright Michael C. Hebert

Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

