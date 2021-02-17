New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Trey Hendrickson

Trey Hendrickson 2020 season analysis:
New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson enjoyed a breakout 2020 season for the Black and Gold, notching a team-high 13.5 sacks, finishing tied for second in the league with Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald and 1.5 sacks behind the Steelers' T.J. Watt. The fourth-year pro started all 15 regular season games he appeared in, posting a career-high 25 tackles (22 solo), one pass defended and a forced fumble. Although he was snubbed for the Pro Bowl, Hendrickson was named to the 2020 Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL team for the first time in his young career.
Best game of Trey Hendrickson's 2020 season:
In the Saints' 38-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9, Hendrickson had an explosive game to help hold the Bucs' offense to three points. The four-year pro tied a career-high when he recorded sacks on back-to-back plays in the third quarter. In his second career game with 2.0 sacks, Hendrickson finished with a total of three tackles.
Best quote from Trey Hendrickson's 2020 season:
"The great thing about football is it's a team game. Sometimes you get lost in the statistics of individual players, you know. Some people's interceptions are caused by pressure and some people's sacks are caused by (coverage), so it is a team sport for a reason. And there was a lot to, I think, every individual sack on the field. So it's hard to dissect all that stuff, but we do play as a team and unit, so I'm excited moving forward."
