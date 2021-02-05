Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Thomas Morstead

2020 Week 1 NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Feb 05, 2021 at 10:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

Thomas Morstead 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead﻿ concluded his 12th season in the NFL, all with the Saints. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound veteran punted 67 times in the regular season and playoffs. He had zero punts blocked for the ninth season in a row and 23 punts downed inside the 20. Morstead forced a league-best 29 fair catches while also holding the Saints' opponents to a career-best 2.3 yards per return. During the 2020 season, Morstead participated in the Saints #SayHerName Roundtable conversations about Black women's fight for equality.

Thomas Morstead

#6 P

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 235 lbs
  • College: Southern Methodist

Best game of Thomas Morstead's 2020 season:

Morstead's best game came in Week 1. He punted six times for 264 yards (44.0 avg.), with season-high five punts downed inside the 20 and recorded one kickoff, which was muffed by Tampa Bay and recovered by Saints wide receiver Bennie Fowler. The Saints would go on to beat the Buccaneers 34-23. Morstead was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Best quote from Thomas Morstead's 2020 season:

"Look, there's no doubt there are certain aspects that get a little more challenging every year, but man, the experience is a major thing and that's another cliché thing that you hear people say or talk about, but it's legitimate, right? It's kind of like money in the bank that's gaining interest in compounding every year. That same analogy for expertise as you gain experience and there's almost no situation you could ever be in that you haven't either been through or plotted or planned for. So just never being caught off guard and always being prepared, really serves someone like me well."

2020 Saints Season Photos: Thomas Morstead

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints punter ﻿Thomas Morstead﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

