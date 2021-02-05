New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Thomas Morstead

Best game of Thomas Morstead's 2020 season:

Morstead's best game came in Week 1. He punted six times for 264 yards (44.0 avg.), with season-high five punts downed inside the 20 and recorded one kickoff, which was muffed by Tampa Bay and recovered by Saints wide receiver Bennie Fowler. The Saints would go on to beat the Buccaneers 34-23. Morstead was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Best quote from Thomas Morstead's 2020 season:

"Look, there's no doubt there are certain aspects that get a little more challenging every year, but man, the experience is a major thing and that's another cliché thing that you hear people say or talk about, but it's legitimate, right? It's kind of like money in the bank that's gaining interest in compounding every year. That same analogy for expertise as you gain experience and there's almost no situation you could ever be in that you haven't either been through or plotted or planned for. So just never being caught off guard and always being prepared, really serves someone like me well."