New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints' Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill stepped up when his number was called to replace franchise quarterback Drew Brees﻿, who was forced to miss four games due to a rib injury in 2020. In those four games, Hill started at quarterback and led the Saints to a 3-1 record, including two wins over the arch-rival Atlanta Falcons. In Week 13 at Atlanta, Hill threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns, the first passing touchdowns of his career. He also carried the ball 14 times for a career-high 83 rushing yards. Hill recorded positive yards rushing, passing, and receiving for the third time in his career in the Week 1 win over Tampa Bay. Hill totaled a career-best 457 rushing yards and eight touchdowns during the 2020 campaign.