New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Taysom Hill

Saints' Swiss Army knife rushed for a career-high eight touchdowns in 2020

Feb 15, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Sam Shannon

Taysom Hill 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints' Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill stepped up when his number was called to replace franchise quarterback Drew Brees﻿, who was forced to miss four games due to a rib injury in 2020. In those four games, Hill started at quarterback and led the Saints to a 3-1 record, including two wins over the arch-rival Atlanta Falcons. In Week 13 at Atlanta, Hill threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns, the first passing touchdowns of his career. He also carried the ball 14 times for a career-high 83 rushing yards. Hill recorded positive yards rushing, passing, and receiving for the third time in his career in the Week 1 win over Tampa Bay. Hill totaled a career-best 457 rushing yards and eight touchdowns during the 2020 campaign.

Taysom Hill

#7 QB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 221 lbs
  • College: Brigham Young

Best game of Hill's 2020 season:

Hill's best game and most complete performance of the 2020 campaign came in New Orleans' 38-3 blowout of the Buccaneers. Hill completed two of two passes for 48 yards and led the team in rushing, gaining 54 yards on seven carries. He added another 21 yards on a reception. Hill did this with only 19 total snaps on offense.

Best quote from Hill's 2020 season:

"I don't care as much as people might think about statistics and all the stuff. I care about winning football games. I know there have been a lot of conversations about getting your first touchdown completion, but as long as we're winning football games, I'm happy. So, I was certainly happy about it because I knew it was going to help us win. I was happy for Tre'Quan (Smith,) he ran a great route and that was a late add in the week. It was one of those things that makes Coach (Sean) Payton, Coach Payton."

