New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Erik McCoy

Erik McCoy 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy started all 16 games for the Black & Gold in 2020. The 6-foot-4, 303-pound second-year offensive lineman out of Texas A&M was the only Saint to play 100 percent of offensive snaps (1,074). McCoy provided a key block to free up ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ on a 52-yard touchdown reception in Week 3 against Green Bay. He started for an offensive unit that rushed for 200-plus yards consecutively in Week 12 at Denver and Week 13 at Atlanta. McCoy remained consistent when franchise quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ was forced to miss four games due to injury and ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ stepped in under center. New Orleans accumulated a 3-1 record with Hill taking snaps from McCoy.