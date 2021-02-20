New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Erik McCoy

Erik McCoy 2020 season analysis:
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy started all 16 games for the Black & Gold in 2020. The 6-foot-4, 303-pound second-year offensive lineman out of Texas A&M was the only Saint to play 100 percent of offensive snaps (1,074). McCoy provided a key block to free up Alvin Kamara on a 52-yard touchdown reception in Week 3 against Green Bay. He started for an offensive unit that rushed for 200-plus yards consecutively in Week 12 at Denver and Week 13 at Atlanta. McCoy remained consistent when franchise quarterback Drew Brees was forced to miss four games due to injury and Taysom Hill stepped in under center. New Orleans accumulated a 3-1 record with Hill taking snaps from McCoy.
Best game of Erik McCoy's 2020 season:
In Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings, McCoy started at center for an offense that rushed for 264 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground, including an NFL record-tying six touchdowns by Kamara.
Best quote from Erik McCoy's 2020 season:
"It's the NFL so every week is going to present a different challenge. But, facing adversity and coming through on top is just our main goal. Coach Payton emphasizes it every week it's just, find a way to win. That's what we've been doing."
