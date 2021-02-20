Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2020 season recap: Erik McCoy

McCoy played every offensive snap in 2020

Feb 20, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Sam Shannon

Erik McCoy 2020 season analysis:

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy started all 16 games for the Black & Gold in 2020. The 6-foot-4, 303-pound second-year offensive lineman out of Texas A&M was the only Saint to play 100 percent of offensive snaps (1,074). McCoy provided a key block to free up ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ on a 52-yard touchdown reception in Week 3 against Green Bay. He started for an offensive unit that rushed for 200-plus yards consecutively in Week 12 at Denver and Week 13 at Atlanta. McCoy remained consistent when franchise quarterback ﻿Drew Brees﻿ was forced to miss four games due to injury and ﻿Taysom Hill﻿ stepped in under center. New Orleans accumulated a 3-1 record with Hill taking snaps from McCoy.

Erik McCoy

#78 C/G

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 303 lbs
  • College: Texas A&M

Best game of Erik McCoy's 2020 season:

In Week 16 against the Minnesota Vikings, McCoy started at center for an offense that rushed for 264 yards and scored seven touchdowns on the ground, including an NFL record-tying six touchdowns by Kamara.

Best quote from Erik McCoy's 2020 season:

"It's the NFL so every week is going to present a different challenge. But, facing adversity and coming through on top is just our main goal. Coach Payton emphasizes it every week it's just, find a way to win. That's what we've been doing."

2020 Saints Season Photos: Erik McCoy

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints center ﻿Erik McCoy﻿ in action during the 2020 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints
