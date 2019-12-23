Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2020 opponents coming into focus

Saints waiting on which teams will win the NFC East, West

Dec 23, 2019 at 02:46 PM

The New Orleans Saints' list of opponents for the 2020 season is almost complete. The Saints (12-3), winners of the NFC South for a third consecutive season, are waiting to find out which teams will win the NFC East (Eagles or Cowboys) and NFC West (49ers or Seahawks) to determine their final two opponents.

The NFC South will be paired with the NFC North and AFC West in 2020 and the Saints will play the other two division winners in the NFC. The road schedule is highlighted by the team's first game at the new home of the Raiders, Las Vegas.

2020 home opponents:
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West winner

2020 road opponents:
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Detroit Lions
Chicago Bears
NFC East winner

The full schedule with dates and times usually is released by the NFL in mid-April.

Related Content

news

Statement from the New Orleans Saints on the death of David Patten

Receiver played for the Saints in 2007-08
news

Saints and Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund collaborates with Greater New Orleans Foundation for emergency matching grants to local nonprofits for Hurricane Ida relief

Renewal Fund also donates $500,000 to Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans and World Central Kitchen
news

Following initial Gayle Benson donation to Hurricane Ida relief, NFL family steps up to support

Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, and the National Football League Foundation have all donated $1 million each
news

New Orleans Saints pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday for Sept. 12 game vs. Green Bay Packers in Jacksonville

Pre-sale tickets go on sale September 2 at 10 a.m. CT on Ticketmaster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints awarded fullback Adam Prentice off waivers
news

New Orleans Saints to practice at TCU facilities as New Orleans rebounds from Hurricane Ida

Team will temporarily conduct practices & strength and conditioning sessions at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas
news

New Orleans Saints-Green Bay Packers game on September 12 to be played in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field

Saints preparing for Week 1 in Dallas-Fort Worth area after the team evacuated from Hurricane Ida
news

Statement from Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints regarding Hurricane Ida

Saints owner makes initial $1 million donation toward Gulf Coast Renewal Fund
news

Statement from New Orleans Saints on preseason game 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Game has been canceled
news

New Orleans Saints-Arizona Cardinals preseason contest moved to noon kickoff time

Saturday, Aug. 28 game moves to make proper and safe preparations regarding the potential landfall of Hurricane Ida
news

Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon honoring Evans, Harper and Garcia set for Nov. 5

Tickets now on sale for the 32nd annual luncheon
news

New Orleans Saints get allotment of tickets returned from Cardinals

Ticket office at Ochsner Sports Performance Center open Wednesday-Saturday
Advertising