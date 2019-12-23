New Orleans Saints 2020 opponents coming into focus

The New Orleans Saints' list of opponents for the 2020 season is almost complete. The Saints (12-3), winners of the NFC South for a third consecutive season, are waiting to find out which teams will win the NFC East (Eagles or Cowboys) and NFC West (49ers or Seahawks) to determine their final two opponents.

The NFC South will be paired with the NFC North and AFC West in 2020 and the Saints will play the other two division winners in the NFC. The road schedule is highlighted by the team's first game at the new home of the Raiders, Las Vegas.

2020 home opponents:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West winner

2020 road opponents:

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears

NFC East winner