Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2018 preseason opponents announced

Saints will play Jaguars, Cardinals, Chargers and Rams

Apr 11, 2018 at 09:00 AM

Saints at Chargers: 1st Half

A look at the New Orleans Saints 1st half action at the StubHub Center in Carson, CA on August 20, 2017.

The New Orleans Saints have announced their opponents for the 2018 preseason.

New Orleans will play their first preseason contest on the road for the fifth consecutive year when they open against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. This will be the first time that the Saints play the Jaguars in the preseason on the road, having dropped a 27-24 decision to the Jaguars on Aug. 17, 2012 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in their only other preseason meeting. The Saints are 25-26 in preseason openers all-time.

In preseason Week Two, New Orleans will be the home team for the first time in 2018 and host the Arizona Cardinals at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints have a perfect 5-0 preseason record against the Cardinals, the only team they have played an exhibition against who they have not lost to.

In Week Three, the Saints will head west to face the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., the second consecutive preseason the teams will face off in Southern California. The contest will be played on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. CT and will be nationally televised on CBS. The Saints defeated the Chargers on Aug. 20, 2017, 13-7. The Chargers have a 4-3 edge in the preseason series.

The Saints will close out the preseason at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Los Angeles Rams prior to the roster cutdown to 53 players. It will be the third consecutive year that the team has finished the preseason at home. It will be first time the Saints have hosted the Rams in the preseason. New Orleans will also host the Rams during the regular season. The Rams have a 2-1 edge in the preseason series.

The Jaguars, Cardinals and Rams preseason contests will be broadcast regionally on Raycom, available in the New Orleans area on Fox-8. All four games can be heard on the Saints Radio Network, in the New Orleans area on WWL Radio (870 AM and 105.3 FM). Exact dates and kickoff times for the Jacksonville, Arizona and Rams contests will be announced in the near future.

Advertising