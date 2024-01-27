Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

2023 New Orleans Saints player recaps: wide receiver Michael Thomas

Wide receiver posts best campaign since 2019

Jan 27, 2024 at 09:01 AM
Justin Vlosich
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in action throughout the 2023 NFL season.

MICHAEL THOMAS 2023 SEASON ANALYSIS:

In a season cut short due to injury, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas still managed to post his best numbers since 2019. In 10 games, Thomas was targeted 64 times, of which he hauled in 39 passes for 448 yards and a touchdown. The last game that Thomas participated in was against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, where he sustained a knee injury that ultimately landed him in Injured Reserve, effectively ending his season.

BEST GAME OF MICHAEL THOMAS' 2023 NFL SEASON:

Thomas had his best game of 2023 in a Week 7 prime-time matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Although the team would go on to lose, Thomas proved that no lights are too bright for the former Buckeye, finishing with three receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown.

BEST QUOTE OF MICHAEL THOMAS' 2023 NFL SEASON:

"Sense of urgency comes down to perfecting our craft. You can't just go out there and think your craft is going to create success...You have to perfect it, and we have to become perfectionists at our craft honestly. Every guy in there tries to perfect the little things in his craft, and I think we will have a different outcome."

-Michael Thomas following the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Photos: Michael Thomas | 2023 Saints Season Recap

