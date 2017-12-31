Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Michael Thomas sets single-season Saints receiving record

Thomas first player in team history with 100 receptions; also has more receptions in first two years than any NFL player

Dec 31, 2017 at 08:19 AM

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas set the team's single-season receiving record Sunday when he made his 100th reception of the 2017 season, breaking the old mark of 99 held by former tight end Jimmy Graham.

Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 212-pounder in his second season out of Ohio State, entered the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 98 catches. He had 92 catches for 1,137 with nine touchdowns in his rookie season. Thomas also surpassed Jarvis Landry's record of catches in the first two years of a career (195) when he made his fifth catch against the Bucs in the fourth quarter Sunday.

Thomas was questionable for Sunday's game with a hamstring injury.

