Michael Thomas sets single-season Saints receiving record

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas set the team's single-season receiving record Sunday when he made his 100th reception of the 2017 season, breaking the old mark of 99 held by former tight end Jimmy Graham.

Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 212-pounder in his second season out of Ohio State, entered the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 98 catches. He had 92 catches for 1,137 with nine touchdowns in his rookie season. Thomas also surpassed Jarvis Landry's record of catches in the first two years of a career (195) when he made his fifth catch against the Bucs in the fourth quarter Sunday.