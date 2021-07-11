Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Joel Thomas

Thomas is entering his seventh season with New Orleans

Jul 11, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Meet-Coach-Thomas-2021
Headshot_Coaches-Thomas_2560x1440_040418

Joel Thomas

Running Backs

  • College: University of Idaho

Joel Thomas enters his seventh season as the New Orleans Saints running backs coach after 15 years of coaching in the college ranks. Since arriving in 2015, the club has led the NFL with 124 rushing touchdowns, including a club-record and league-best 30 in 2020, tied for the sixth-highest total in NFL record books.

In the past four seasons, Thomas has helped his players earn five Pro Bowl selections – Mark Ingram II (2017) and Alvin Kamara﻿(2017-20). He has also been the position coach for three seasons of at least 1,500 total yards of scrimmage by Kamara and one by Ingram. Since his debut in 2017, Kamara is the only player in the NFL with at least 6,000 yards from scrimmage and at 55 touchdowns. In total, Thomas' running backs have registered 20 individual 100-yard performances.

In 2020, Thomas oversaw the NFL's sixth-ranked rushing attack as Kamara became the fastest player in franchise history to reach 55 career touchdowns (60 games), only 14 away from becoming the team record holder. As part of the effort, Kamara, selected to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl, shattered the team record and led the NFL with 21 touchdowns, ranking second with 93 first downs and third with a career-best 1,688 yards from scrimmage. In addition to running for a career-high 932 yards on 187 carries (5.0 average), Kamara led NFL running backs in receiving with a team-best and career-high 83 grabs for 756 yards and five touchdowns, as he became only the second Saint to lead the team in rushing and receiving in the same season. Latavius Murray served as a solid complement to Kamara, carrying 146 times for 656 yards (4.5 average) with four touchdowns.

Joel Thomas coaching career

Table inside Article
Team Position Held Years
Purdue (College) Graduate Assistant 2000-01
Louisville (College) Running backs coach 2002-03
Idaho (College) Co-offensive coordinator & running backs coach 2004-05
Purdue (College) Running backs coach 2006-08
Washington (College) Running backs coach 2009-11
Washington (College) Associate head coach for offense & running backs coach 2012
Arkansas (College) Running backs coach 2013-14
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Running backs coach 2015-present

Related Links

Saints in action: Running backs coach Joel Thomas

Take a look at running backs coach Joel Thomas in action as we highlight the New Orleans Saints coaching staff on the sidelines.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Joel-Thomas-coaches-2020-003
1 / 10
Gallery-Joel-Thomas-coaches-2020-002
2 / 10
Gallery-Joel-Thomas-coaches-2020-009
3 / 10
Gallery-Joel-Thomas-coaches-2020-004
4 / 10
Gallery-Joel-Thomas-coaches-2020-011
5 / 10
Gallery-Joel-Thomas-coaches-2020-010
6 / 10
Gallery-Joel-Thomas-coaches-2020-006
7 / 10
Gallery-Joel-Thomas-coaches-2020-008
8 / 10
Gallery-Joel-Thomas-coaches-2020-007
9 / 10
Gallery-Joel-Thomas-coaches-2020-001
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brendan Nugent

Nugent has been with New Orleans sine 2015
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ronald Curry

Curry is set to begin his sixth season with the Saints
news

Safety Malcolm Jenkins crafted successful return to New Orleans Saints in 2020

Jenkins tied career highs in interceptions, sacks
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dan Roushar

Roushar is entering his ninth season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Curtis Johnson 

Johnson is entering his 11th season with New Orleans
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Pete Carmichael

Carmichael is entering his 16th season with the Black & Gold
news

Khai Harley, New Orleans Saints VP of football administration, helps team maintain flexibility

'You want to be able to do what your club wants to do while abiding by the rules'
news

NFL, Black College Football Hall Of Fame to host inaugural General Manager Forum & fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit

Khai Harley, DJ Williams, and Ronald Curry represent the Saints participating in these events
news

Kris Richard likes the feel of New Orleans as Saints secondary coach

'I'm home. This is where we're from'
news

Secondary coach Kris Richard adds championship pedigree to New Orleans Saints defense

'Just being around him the last few months, it's really been fun to be around him'
news

New Orleans Saints won't alter approach to third preseason game

'We'll play a lot of players. That won't become the new 'last' one'
Advertising