Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Cory Robinson

Robinson is entering his second season with the Saints

Jul 21, 2021 at 11:07 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Meet-Coach-Robinson-2021
Headshot-2560x1440-Cory-Robinson-61120

Cory Robinson

Assistant Secondary

  • College: Central Connecticut State
  • Hometown: Baltimore, Maryland

Cory Robinson is in his second season with the New Orleans Saints, his first as assistant defensive backs coach after serving as a defensive assistant in 2020. Robinson possesses 11 years of coaching experience.

Prior to coming to New Orleans, Robinson spent the previous four seasons in the college ranks working with defensive backs. The Baltimore native served as defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach at Maryland in 2019, where he also was director of player personnel in 2015. Robinson also took part in a training camp internship with the Saints in 2019.

Robinson served as passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach at Rutgers in 2018. He also coached cornerbacks at Toledo (2016) and Temple (2017). In 2017, he helped guide the Owls to a first-place American Athletic Conference ranking in pass defense as they allowed only 206.8 passing yards per game. Robinson coached at two high schools in Maryland from 2009-14.

Cory Robinson Coaching Career

Table inside Article
Team Position Held Years
Calvert (Hall Baltimore, Md.) (High School) Head coach 2009-13
St. Frances (Baltimore, Md.) (High School) Head coach 2014
Toledo (College) Cornerbacks coach 2016
Temple (College) Cornerbacks coach 2017
Rutgers (College) Cornerbacks coach & passing game coordinator 2018
Maryland (College) Defensive passing game coordinator & defensive backs coach 2019
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Assistant secondary coach 2020-present

Related Links

Best of NFC Divisional Round 2020 Photos: Saints Defense

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
1 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
2 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
3 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
4 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
5 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
6 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
7 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
8 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
9 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
10 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
11 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
12 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
13 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
14 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
15 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
16 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
17 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
18 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
19 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
20 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brian Young

Young is entering his 13th season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kris Richard

Richard is entering his first season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Michael Hodges

Hodges is entering his fifth season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ryan Nielsen

Nielsen is entering his fifth season with New Orleans 
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dennis Allen

Allen is in his sixth season as defensive coordinator for the Saints
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Declan Doyle

Doyle is entering his third season with the Saints
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kevin Petry

Petry is entering his fifth season with the New Orleans Saints
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams

Williams is entering his third season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Zach Strief

Strief is entering his first season as an NFL coach
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Joel Thomas

Thomas is entering his seventh season with New Orleans
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brendan Nugent

Nugent has been with New Orleans since 2015
Advertising