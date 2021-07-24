Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Phil Galiano

Phil Galiano enters his third season with the New Orleans Saints as assistant special teams coach in 2021. Galiano is a veteran in the coaching ranks with 21 years of experience, including five seasons in the NFL.
The 2020 season saw the Saints special teams ranked fifth in NFL writer Rick Gosselin's comprehensive special teams rankings. They ranked first in opponent punt return average (2.3) and second in opponent kickoff return average (17.2), sixth in kickoff return average (25.4 avg.) and ninth in punt return average (10.2 avg.), while ranking third in opponent average starting position after kickoffs (23.8-yard line) and ninth in average starting position after kickoffs (25.9-yard line). Despite missing seven games with injuries, wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris had a 12.2 punt return average and 27.3 kickoff return average. Kicker Wil Lutz (Week Five) and punter Thomas Morstead (Week One) each were named NFC Special Teams Player of the week once.
The 2019 season saw special teams rise to first in Gosselin's special teams rankings. The special teams featured standout performances from Harris, Lutz, Morstead and defensive back J.T. Gray. For the first time in franchise history, two special teams players were selected to the Associated Press All-Pro team (Gray and Harris) and for the second time two were selected to the Pro Bowl (Harris and Lutz). As an undrafted free agent, Harris ranked in the top five in the NFL in both kickoff and punt return average. Lutz set a franchise record by drilling 32 field goals, ranking second in the NFL in scoring (144 points), PATs (48), touchbacks (career-high 74) and third in field goals. Morstead ranked fifth in the NFL in net punting average (43.1) and was named the September NFC Special Teams Player of the Month and twice was selected conference Special Teams Player of the Week. Gray led the Saints with 16 coverage stops, blocked a punt and recovered a fumble on coverage.
Phil Galiano Coaching Career
|Team
|Position Held
|Years
|Dickinson (College)
|Outside linebackers coach
|2000
|New Haven (College)
|Outside linebackers coach
|2001
|Villanova (College)
|Offensive assistant
|2002
|Rutgers (College)
|Defensive graduate assistant
|2003
|Rutgers (College)
|Linebackers coach
|2004
|Rutgers (College)
|Defensive ends coach
|2005-06
|Florida International (College)
|Defensive coordinator & linebackers coach
|2007-09
|Rutgers (College)
|Defensive line coach
|2010
|Rutgers (College)
|Tight ends coach
|2011
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL)
|Assistant special teams coach
|2012-13
|Rutgers (College)
|Director of recruiting
|2014
|Rutgers (College)
|Special teams coordinator & tight ends coach
|2015
|Miami Dolphins (NFL)
|Special teams intern
|2016
|Penn State (College)
|Defensive consultant
|2017
|Penn State (College)
|Special teams coordinator & assistant defensive line coach
|2018
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Assistant special teams
|2019-present
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.