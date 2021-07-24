Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Phil Galiano

Galiano is entering his third season with New Orleans

Jul 24, 2021 at 09:34 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Meet-Coach-Galiano-2021
Headshot-Galiano-2560x1440-021919

Phil Galiano

Assistant Special Teams Coach

  • College: Shippensburg University

Phil Galiano enters his third season with the New Orleans Saints as assistant special teams coach in 2021. Galiano is a veteran in the coaching ranks with 21 years of experience, including five seasons in the NFL.

The 2020 season saw the Saints special teams ranked fifth in NFL writer Rick Gosselin's comprehensive special teams rankings. They ranked first in opponent punt return average (2.3) and second in opponent kickoff return average (17.2), sixth in kickoff return average (25.4 avg.) and ninth in punt return average (10.2 avg.), while ranking third in opponent average starting position after kickoffs (23.8-yard line) and ninth in average starting position after kickoffs (25.9-yard line). Despite missing seven games with injuries, wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris had a 12.2 punt return average and 27.3 kickoff return average. Kicker Wil Lutz (Week Five) and punter Thomas Morstead (Week One) each were named NFC Special Teams Player of the week once.

The 2019 season saw special teams rise to first in Gosselin's special teams rankings. The special teams featured standout performances from Harris, Lutz, Morstead and defensive back J.T. Gray. For the first time in franchise history, two special teams players were selected to the Associated Press All-Pro team (Gray and Harris) and for the second time two were selected to the Pro Bowl (Harris and Lutz). As an undrafted free agent, Harris ranked in the top five in the NFL in both kickoff and punt return average. Lutz set a franchise record by drilling 32 field goals, ranking second in the NFL in scoring (144 points), PATs (48), touchbacks (career-high 74) and third in field goals. Morstead ranked fifth in the NFL in net punting average (43.1) and was named the September NFC Special Teams Player of the Month and twice was selected conference Special Teams Player of the Week. Gray led the Saints with 16 coverage stops, blocked a punt and recovered a fumble on coverage.

Phil Galiano Coaching Career

Table inside Article
Team Position Held Years
Dickinson (College) Outside linebackers coach 2000
New Haven (College) Outside linebackers coach 2001
Villanova (College) Offensive assistant 2002
Rutgers (College) Defensive graduate assistant 2003
Rutgers (College) Linebackers coach 2004
Rutgers (College) Defensive ends coach 2005-06
Florida International (College) Defensive coordinator & linebackers coach 2007-09
Rutgers (College) Defensive line coach 2010
Rutgers (College) Tight ends coach 2011
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL) Assistant special teams coach 2012-13
Rutgers (College) Director of recruiting 2014
Rutgers (College) Special teams coordinator & tight ends coach 2015
Miami Dolphins (NFL) Special teams intern 2016
Penn State (College) Defensive consultant 2017
Penn State (College) Special teams coordinator & assistant defensive line coach 2018
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Assistant special teams 2019-present

Related Links

Best of NFC Wild Card 2020 Photos: Special Teams

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
1 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
2 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
3 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
4 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
5 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
6 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
7 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
8 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
9 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
10 / 10

See the best moments from the Saints Special Teams in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Darren Rizzi

Rizzi is entering his third season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Peter Giunta

Giunta is entering his sixth season with the Saints
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Cory Robinson

Robinson is entering his second season with the Saints
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brian Young

Young is entering his 13th season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kris Richard

Richard is entering his first season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Michael Hodges

Hodges is entering his fifth season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ryan Nielsen

Nielsen is entering his fifth season with New Orleans 
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dennis Allen

Allen is in his sixth season as defensive coordinator for the Saints
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Declan Doyle

Doyle is entering his third season with the Saints
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kevin Petry

Petry is entering his fifth season with the New Orleans Saints
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams

Williams is entering his third season with the Black & Gold
Advertising