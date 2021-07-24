Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Phil Galiano

The 2020 season saw the Saints special teams ranked fifth in NFL writer Rick Gosselin's comprehensive special teams rankings. They ranked first in opponent punt return average (2.3) and second in opponent kickoff return average (17.2), sixth in kickoff return average (25.4 avg.) and ninth in punt return average (10.2 avg.), while ranking third in opponent average starting position after kickoffs (23.8-yard line) and ninth in average starting position after kickoffs (25.9-yard line). Despite missing seven games with injuries, wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris had a 12.2 punt return average and 27.3 kickoff return average. Kicker Wil Lutz (Week Five) and punter Thomas Morstead (Week One) each were named NFC Special Teams Player of the week once.

The 2019 season saw special teams rise to first in Gosselin's special teams rankings. The special teams featured standout performances from Harris, Lutz, Morstead and defensive back J.T. Gray. For the first time in franchise history, two special teams players were selected to the Associated Press All-Pro team (Gray and Harris) and for the second time two were selected to the Pro Bowl (Harris and Lutz). As an undrafted free agent, Harris ranked in the top five in the NFL in both kickoff and punt return average. Lutz set a franchise record by drilling 32 field goals, ranking second in the NFL in scoring (144 points), PATs (48), touchbacks (career-high 74) and third in field goals. Morstead ranked fifth in the NFL in net punting average (43.1) and was named the September NFC Special Teams Player of the Month and twice was selected conference Special Teams Player of the Week. Gray led the Saints with 16 coverage stops, blocked a punt and recovered a fumble on coverage.