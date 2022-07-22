Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Phil Galiano

Galiano is entering his fourth season with New Orleans

Jul 22, 2022 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
Phil Galiano

Assistant Special Teams Coach

  • College: Shippensburg University

Phil Galiano enters his fourth season with the New Orleans Saints as assistant special teams coach in 2021. Galiano is a veteran in the coaching ranks with 22 years of experience, including six seasons in the NFL.

In 2021, Saints special teams ranked fifth in NFL writer Rick Gosselin's comprehensive special teams rankings for the second consecutive season. Special teams ace J.T. Gray received his first career selection as a starter in the league's All-Star Game after leading the NFL with 19 special teams tackles and was also an AP first-team All-Pro. Linebacker Andrew Dowell, in his first full NFL season, tied for fifth in the league with 14 coverage stops and blocked a punt. Galiano helped prepare Blake Gillikin for his first season handling punting duties. Twenty-nine of Gillikin's punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, ranked fourth in the NFL and tying a team record. The Saints special teams unit ranked fourth in the NFL in opponent average starting position after kickoffs (24.1-yard line) and eighth in punt return average (10.0).

The 2020 season saw the Saints ranked fifth in Gosselin's annual rankings. They ranked first in opponent punt return average (2.3) and second in opponent kickoff return average (17.2), sixth in kickoff return average (25.4 avg.) and ninth in punt return average (10.2 avg.), while ranking third in opponent average starting position after kickoffs (23.8-yard line) and ninth in average starting position after kickoffs (25.9-yard line). Despite missing seven games with injuries, wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty had a 12.2 punt return average and 27.3 kickoff return average. Kicker Wil Lutz (Week Five) and punter Thomas Morstead (Week One) each were named NFC Special Teams Player of the week once.

Phil Galiano Coaching Career

TeamPosition HeldYears
Dickinson (College)Outside linebackers coach2000
New Haven (College)Outside linebackers coach2001
Villanova (College)Offensive assistant2002
Rutgers (College)Defensive graduate assistant2003
Rutgers (College)Linebackers coach2004
Rutgers (College)Defensive ends coach2005-06
Florida International (College)Defensive coordinator & linebackers coach2007-09
Rutgers (College)Defensive line coach2010
Rutgers (College)Tight ends coach2011
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFL)Assistant special teams coach2012-13
Rutgers (College)Director of recruiting2014
Rutgers (College)Special teams coordinator & tight ends coach2015
Miami Dolphins (NFL)Special teams intern2016
Penn State (College)Defensive consultant2017
Penn State (College)Special teams coordinator & assistant defensive line coach2018
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Assistant special teams2019-present

Photos: Cam Jordan hosts C3 Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

