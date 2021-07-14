Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kevin Petry

Petry is entering his fifth season with the New Orleans Saints

Jul 14, 2021 at 10:09 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Meet-Coach-Petry-2021
Headshot_Coaches-Petry_2560x1440_040418

Kevin Petry

Assistant to the Head Coach/Offensive Assistant

Kevin Petry enters his fifth campaign on the Saints coaching staff and second as assistant to the head coach/offensive assistant after serving as a coaching assistant from 2017-19. In his current role with the Saints, he is responsible for assisting Head Coach Sean Payton in organizing the club's football operations. Petry is responsible for coordinating the Saints' meeting and practice schedules, football calendar and orchestration of team and staff events as well as providing administrative assistance to the coaching and operations staff. He also provides support to the club's offensive coaching staff.

This will be Petry's tenth year as a member of the Saints organization. During the 2015 and 2016 seasons, he served as a video assistant. From 2012-14 Petry was a member of the team's equipment staff.

Kevin Petry Coaching Career

Table inside Article
Team Position Held Years
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Assistant to the head coach & offensive assistant 2017-present

Related Links

Best of NFC Divisional Round 2020 Photos: Saints Offense

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
1 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
2 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
3 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
4 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
5 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
6 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
7 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
8 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
9 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
10 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
11 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
12 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
13 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
14 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
15 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
16 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
17 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
18 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
19 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
20 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams

Williams is entering his third season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Zach Strief

Strief is entering his first season as an NFL coach
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Joel Thomas

Thomas is entering his seventh season with New Orleans
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brendan Nugent

Nugent has been with New Orleans since 2015
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Ronald Curry

Curry is set to begin his sixth season with the Saints
news

Safety Malcolm Jenkins crafted successful return to New Orleans Saints in 2020

Jenkins tied career highs in interceptions, sacks
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Dan Roushar

Roushar is entering his ninth season with the Black & Gold
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Curtis Johnson 

Johnson is entering his 11th season with New Orleans
news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Pete Carmichael

Carmichael is entering his 16th season with the Black & Gold
news

Khai Harley, New Orleans Saints VP of football administration, helps team maintain flexibility

'You want to be able to do what your club wants to do while abiding by the rules'
news

NFL, Black College Football Hall Of Fame to host inaugural General Manager Forum & fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit

Khai Harley, DJ Williams, and Ronald Curry represent the Saints participating in these events
Advertising