Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kevin Petry

Kevin Petry enters his fifth campaign on the Saints coaching staff and second as assistant to the head coach/offensive assistant after serving as a coaching assistant from 2017-19. In his current role with the Saints, he is responsible for assisting Head Coach Sean Payton in organizing the club's football operations. Petry is responsible for coordinating the Saints' meeting and practice schedules, football calendar and orchestration of team and staff events as well as providing administrative assistance to the coaching and operations staff. He also provides support to the club's offensive coaching staff.