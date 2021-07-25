Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Jordan Traylor

Traylor is entering his first season as a defensive assistant with the Saints

Jul 25, 2021 at 09:35 AM
Jordan Traylor

Defensive Assistant

  • College: Texas A&M
  • Hometown: Gilmer, TX

Jordan Traylor enters his third NFL season, his first in coaching as a defensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints. During his first two seasons in New Orleans, Traylor served as a scouting assistant.

Prior to coming to New Orleans, he served as an offensive analyst working with quarterbacks at the University of Arkansas in 2018. In the 2016 and 2017 seasons, he served as an offensive graduate assistant working with quarterbacks and receivers at the University of Texas.

The Gilmer, Texas native, who played quarterback and wide receiver in high school, started his collegiate playing career at Mississippi College from 2012-13, before transferring to play quarterback at Texas A&M from 2014-15, where he was a Southeastern Conference All-Academic selection. Traylor is the son of University of Texas San Antonio Head Coach Jeff Traylor.

Jordan Traylor Coaching Career

Team Position Held Years
Texas (College) Offensive graduate assistant 2016-17
Arkansas (College) Offensive analyst 2018
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Scouting assistant 2019-20
New Orleans Saints (NFL) Defensive assistant 2021-present

Best of NFC Divisional Round 2020 Photos: Saints Defense

