Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Jordan Traylor

Jordan Traylor enters his third NFL season, his first in coaching as a defensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints. During his first two seasons in New Orleans, Traylor served as a scouting assistant.
Prior to coming to New Orleans, he served as an offensive analyst working with quarterbacks at the University of Arkansas in 2018. In the 2016 and 2017 seasons, he served as an offensive graduate assistant working with quarterbacks and receivers at the University of Texas.
The Gilmer, Texas native, who played quarterback and wide receiver in high school, started his collegiate playing career at Mississippi College from 2012-13, before transferring to play quarterback at Texas A&M from 2014-15, where he was a Southeastern Conference All-Academic selection. Traylor is the son of University of Texas San Antonio Head Coach Jeff Traylor.
Jordan Traylor Coaching Career
|Team
|Position Held
|Years
|Texas (College)
|Offensive graduate assistant
|2016-17
|Arkansas (College)
|Offensive analyst
|2018
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Scouting assistant
|2019-20
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Defensive assistant
|2021-present
