Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Doug Marrone

In his third stint with the New Orleans Saints, Doug Marrone returns in 2022 after originally spending three seasons on the club's coaching staff from 2006-08 as offensive coordinator/offensive line.
Marrone possesses 31 years of coaching experience, including 10 as a head coach, six in the NFL. This will be his 17th season coaching in the NFL.
Marrone returns to New Orleans after serving as the offensive line coach at Alabama in 2021. This past season, Marrone tutored an offensive line unit that helped the Crimson Tide win the Southeastern Conference championship game and advance to the College Football Playoff final, anchored by left tackle Evan Neal, who in his first season as a starter at the position was a consensus All-American.
Doug Marrone Coaching Career
|Team
|Position Held
|Years
|Cortland State (college)
|Tight ends coach
|1992
|Coast Guard (college)
|Offensive line coach
|1993
|Northeastern (college)
|Offensive line coach
|1994
|Georgia Tech (college)
|Tight ends coach
|1996
|Georgia Tech (college)
|Offensive line coach
|1997-99
|Georgia (college)
|Offensive line coach
|2000
|Tennessee (college)
|Tight ends coach/Offensive line coach
|2001
|New York Jets (NFL)
|Offensive line coach
|2002-05
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Offensive coordinator/Offensive line coach
|2006-08
|Syracuse (college)
|Head coach
|2009-12
|Buffalo Bills (NFL)
|Head coach
|2013-14
|Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)
|Assistant head coach/Offensive line coach
|2015-16
|Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)
|Interim head coach
|2016
|Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)
|Head coach
|2017-20
|Alabama (college)
|Offensive line coach
|2021
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Offensive line coach
|2022-present
