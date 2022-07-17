Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Doug Marrone

Marrone is returning for his third stint with the Black & Gold

Jul 17, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Coach-Profile-2022-Doug-Marrone
Marrone_Doug

Doug Marrone

Offensive Line

  • College: Syracuse

In his third stint with the New Orleans Saints, Doug Marrone returns in 2022 after originally spending three seasons on the club's coaching staff from 2006-08 as offensive coordinator/offensive line.

Marrone possesses 31 years of coaching experience, including 10 as a head coach, six in the NFL. This will be his 17th season coaching in the NFL.

Marrone returns to New Orleans after serving as the offensive line coach at Alabama in 2021. This past season, Marrone tutored an offensive line unit that helped the Crimson Tide win the Southeastern Conference championship game and advance to the College Football Playoff final, anchored by left tackle Evan Neal, who in his first season as a starter at the position was a consensus All-American.

Doug Marrone Coaching Career

Table inside Article
TeamPosition HeldYears
Cortland State (college)Tight ends coach1992
Coast Guard (college)Offensive line coach1993
Northeastern (college)Offensive line coach1994
Georgia Tech (college)Tight ends coach1996
Georgia Tech (college)Offensive line coach1997-99
Georgia (college)Offensive line coach2000
Tennessee (college)Tight ends coach/Offensive line coach2001
New York Jets (NFL)Offensive line coach2002-05
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Offensive coordinator/Offensive line coach2006-08
Syracuse (college)Head coach2009-12
Buffalo Bills (NFL)Head coach2013-14
Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)Assistant head coach/Offensive line coach2015-16
Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)Interim head coach2016
Jacksonville Jaguars (NFL)Head coach2017-20
Alabama (college)Offensive line coach2021
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Offensive line coach2022-present

Related Links

Photos: Cam Jordan hosts C3 Camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
1 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
2 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
3 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
4 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
5 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
6 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
7 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
8 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
9 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
10 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
11 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
12 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
13 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
14 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
15 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
16 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
17 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
18 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
19 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
20 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
21 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
22 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
23 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
24 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
25 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
26 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
27 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
28 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.
29 / 29

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hosted his annual C3 Youth Football Camp for local New Orleans kids at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on June 10, 2022.

Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Zach Strief

Strief is entering his second season as an NFL coach

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Kevin Petry

Petry is entering his 11th season with the New Orleans Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Bob Bicknell

Bicknell is entering his first season with the New Orleans Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Declan Doyle

Doyle is entering his fourth season with the Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams

Williams is entering his fourth season with the Black & Gold

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Peter Giunta

Giunta is entering his seventh season with the Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Michael Hodges

Hodges is entering his sixth season with the Black & Gold

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Cory Robinson

Robinson is entering his third season with the Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brian Young

Young is entering his 14th season with the Black & Gold

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Jordan Traylor

Traylor is entering his second season as a defensive assistant with the Saints

news

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Sterling Moore

Moore is entering his second season with the New Orleans Saints

Advertising