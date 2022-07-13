Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Declan Doyle

Doyle is entering his fourth season with the Saints

Jul 13, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Coach-Profile-2022-Declan-Doyle
2019 Staff Headshots Michael C. Hebert

Declan Doyle

Offensive Assistant

  • College: University of Iowa
  • Hometown: Iowa City, IA

Declan Doyle is in his fourth season as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints. Prior to joining the Saints, he started his coaching career as an offensive student assistant at the University of Iowa. At Iowa, Doyle primarily assisted the offensive staff during daily individual drills and broke down film of upcoming opponents' defenses.

In 2018, Doyle graduated from Iowa with a bachelor's degree in business management, marketing and related support services. The Iowa City native transferred to Iowa after serving as the baseball team captain at Iowa Western Community College.

Declan Doyle coaching career

Table inside Article
TeamPosition HeldYears
Iowa (College)Offensive student assistant2016-18
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Offensive assistant2019-present

