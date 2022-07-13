Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Declan Doyle

Declan Doyle is in his fourth season as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints. Prior to joining the Saints, he started his coaching career as an offensive student assistant at the University of Iowa. At Iowa, Doyle primarily assisted the offensive staff during daily individual drills and broke down film of upcoming opponents' defenses.
In 2018, Doyle graduated from Iowa with a bachelor's degree in business management, marketing and related support services. The Iowa City native transferred to Iowa after serving as the baseball team captain at Iowa Western Community College.
Declan Doyle coaching career
|Team
|Position Held
|Years
|Iowa (College)
|Offensive student assistant
|2016-18
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Offensive assistant
|2019-present