Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams

Williams is entering his fourth season with the Black & Gold

Jul 12, 2022 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
D.J. Williams

Offensive Assistant

  • College: Grambling State

D.J. Williams, a former college quarterback, enters his fourth season with the New Orleans Saints as an offensive assistant, after helping the coaching staff during 2017 training camp and both the club's coaches and football operations in 2018.

Williams graduated from Grambling State in 2015, where he played quarterback for the Tigers from 2011-14, starting contests all four seasons and earning tryouts with several NFL teams following the conclusion of his college career.

D.J. Williams coaching career

Table inside Article
TeamPosition HeldYears
New Orleans Saints (NFL)Offensive assistant2019-present

