Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: D.J. Williams

D.J. Williams, a former college quarterback, enters his fourth season with the New Orleans Saints as an offensive assistant, after helping the coaching staff during 2017 training camp and both the club's coaches and football operations in 2018.
Williams graduated from Grambling State in 2015, where he played quarterback for the Tigers from 2011-14, starting contests all four seasons and earning tryouts with several NFL teams following the conclusion of his college career.
D.J. Williams coaching career
|Team
|Position Held
|Years
|New Orleans Saints (NFL)
|Offensive assistant
|2019-present