Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Brian Young

Brian Young enters his seventh season as the club's pass rush specialist. In his 14th season as a valued member of the New Orleans Saints coaching staff, Young has worked with all of the club's front seven position groups after first breaking into the ranks as a coaching assistant from 2009-11 following the conclusion of a nine-year playing career. He brings nine years of coaching experience and 124 games along the defensive line in the NFL in this position.

Since 2017, New Orleans' 233 sacks ranked third in the league, seven defensive linemen have produced multi-sack games and the New Orleans defense went an NFL-record 55 regular season and postseason games without allowing a 100-yard rusher between the 2017-20 campaigns and has the longest current streak at 22 consecutive contests. The Saints have ranked in the top 10 in sacks four of five seasons and have finished in the top five in run defense the last four campaigns.