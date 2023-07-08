Meet the New Orleans Saints coaches: Adam Gristick

Gristick came to New Orleans after serving on the coaching staff at Eastern Illinois University from 2018-22. His entire tenure in Charleston he coached linebackers, adding the title of defensive game run coordinator in 2020. In 2022, he was promoted to defensive coordinator, while also continuing to coach the team's linebackers. Gristick came to Eastern Illinois after serving three seasons as an assistant at Syracuse, one as a defensive quality control coach and one as a graduate assistant. The Orefield, Pa., native's coaching career began in quality control at Missouri State in 2015.