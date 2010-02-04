Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

McCray Weighs In

Feb 04, 2010 at 04:20 AM
mccray-weighs-in-829a2.jpg 
    <span>DE BOBBY McCRAY

(on whether the past month has been tough for him) "Not at all. The toughest stretches I ever went through was in the past when we lost a couple of games we should have won. As of right now, I have put all of those things behind me and gotten the positives out of it. We're winning and we're in the biggest game of our career. It's the Super Bowl. There is really nothing that can overcome that. I'm on a positive side right now and to come out with a win will be even better."

(on his back) "I got it (back injury) the second week and haven't really been able to overcome it all season. I've just been fighting through it every game. It's my lower back. This is probably my first season that I haven't been healthy. Other than that, I probably jammed a wrist and taped it and we were good to go."

(on being judged my his sack total) "It's pretty annoying. This is by far my worst season as far as number-wise, but I have to look at it on the bright side. I have gotten a lot of hits on the quarterback. Not to mention, the reps are down this year because I have been a little nicked up. It's been a little down year, but at the same time it went to a little high point at the end of the season, especially with the playoffs. At the same time that little nagging injury is still there."

(on the evolution of the Saints from an 8-8 team to the Super Bowl) "Two things happened. We brought in Gregg Williams, who is a highly-talented defensive coordinator then we had a lot of key additions to the defense. The offense was there. They were solid. We just had to get some key additions to the defense. We brought in S Darren Sharper and S Roman Harper, a vet and a young guy. Next thing you know they both made it to the Pro Bowl. LB (Jonathan) Vilma and I were additions last year. We got CB Jabari Greer off of free agency too. There have been a lot of young guys that have stepped up like DT Remi Ayodele when (Kendrick) Clancy went down. There are a lot of key additions that stepped up this year and that made the formula perfect for this year."

(on whether he can be 10-sack a year player again) "I can always be that guy."

(on whether he expects his sack total to improve next season when he is healthy) "Yes. Once I get back healthy I will be the same as I probably used to be. It's been a down year for me. This nagging (injury), but I just look at the upside – we're in the Super Bowl. I'm going to go out here and try to play hard like I've been doing the last couple of weeks in the playoff games and end this year with a bang. I will be okay with that, not even worry about the numbers. I might have a Super Bowl ring. I'm not worried about the numbers. I helped my team get a ring."

(on how DE Paul Spicer has helped him this season) "He has kept me fresh in practice because he is coming in with fresh legs and his knowledge of the game. In practice he always tells me, 'If the backs bothering you, I got you.' That's one thing he has really helped me as far as taking the reps of me in practice and getting in there a little bit. He has also been giving T (Jermon) Bushrod hell in practice. That has been getting him better for Sundays."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 17 vs. Panthers

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 17 game against Panthers
news

Saints vs Panthers Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 17

The New Orleans Saints (7-8) will need to manage a quick turnaround to take on the Carolina Panthers (5-10) in their final home regular season contest of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Panthers 2021 NFL Week 17

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers on Jan. 2, 2022
news

Defensive ends Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport make impact for New Orleans Saints against Miami | NFL Week 16 Helmet Stickers

Duo combined for three sacks, four quarterback hits
news

Shorthandedness of New Orleans Saints shows in play against Miami in loss Monday night | NFL Week 16 analysis

Saints had 22 players on Reserve/Covid-19 list for game
news

Miami Dolphins beat New Orleans Saints 20-3 on 'Monday Night Football' | NFL Week 16

With New Orleans missing 22 players because of Covid, offense struggles; Saints fall to 7-8
news

Live Updates from Saints vs. Dolphins Week 16 | 2021 NFL

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their week 16 matchup during the 2021 NFL season.
news

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Miami Dolphins | NFL Week 16

Left tackle Terron Armstead is inactive for 'Monday Night Football'
news

New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list
news

Saints Gameday Guide 2021: Week 16 vs. Dolphins

Helpful tips and information for New Orleans Week 16 game against Dolphins
news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Dolphins 2021 NFL Week 16

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins on Dec. 27, 2021
news

Saints vs Dolphins Game Preview | 2021 NFL Week 16

New Orleans captured the last meeting with Miami with a 20-0 shutout win at London's Wembley Stadium on October 1, 2017
Advertising