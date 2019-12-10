Saints legend Marques Colston to be inducted into Hofstra Athletics Hall of Fame

The Hofstra University Department of Athletics has announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2020, which includes legendary New Orleans Saints wideout Marques Colston. The class will be inducted at the 2020 Hofstra Pride Athletics Hall of Fame and Golf Outing, which will take place Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Huntington Crescent Club.

A four-year letterman and a three-year starter on the Hofstra football team from 2001 through 2005, Colston put together an outstanding career with the Pride prior to being selected in the seventh round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Saints.

As a senior, he was an All-Atlantic 10 Football Conference first team selection and held the Hofstra record for career receiving yards. Colston posted 70 receptions for 975 yards and five touchdowns in 2005 to finish his career with 182 receptions for 2,834 yards and 18 touchdowns. He had his college jersey number 89 retired in 2008.