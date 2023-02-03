New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Running back Mark Ingram II

Mark Ingram II 2022 season analysis:

New Orleans running back Mark Ingram II started in three of the 10 games he played in before suffering a season ending knee injury in Week 13. The 12-year-pro rushed for 233 yards on 62 carries and had one touchdown. The touchdown was his 65th career rushing score moving him into a tie for 42nd all time with Stephen Davis, Derrick Henry, Willis McGahee and Thurman Thomas. It was his 75th total touchdown, making him the 83rd player to have 75 career scores. Ingram added 16 catches for 68 yards. In Week 2 the 2011 first-round pick hit 10,000 career yards from scrimmage during the Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome. Ingram is the 108th player in NFL history to reach that milestone.