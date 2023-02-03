Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Running back Mark Ingram II

In Week 2, the 2011 first-round pick hit 10,000 career yards from scrimmage

Feb 03, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Erin Summers
Mark Ingram II 2022 season analysis:

New Orleans running back Mark Ingram II started in three of the 10 games he played in before suffering a season ending knee injury in Week 13. The 12-year-pro rushed for 233 yards on 62 carries and had one touchdown. The touchdown was his 65th career rushing score moving him into a tie for 42nd all time with Stephen Davis, Derrick Henry, Willis McGahee and Thurman Thomas. It was his 75th total touchdown, making him the 83rd player to have 75 career scores. Ingram added 16 catches for 68 yards. In Week 2 the 2011 first-round pick hit 10,000 career yards from scrimmage during the Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Caesars Superdome. Ingram is the 108th player in NFL history to reach that milestone.

Best game of Mark Ingram's 2022 season:

Ingram had a solid day against the Bengals in Week 6, rushing for 46 yards on nine carries and catching one pass for an 11-yard gain. The performance helped Ingram surpass Stephen Davis to move into 51st all-time in rushing yards. The veteran back has totaled 8,111 rushing yards over his 12-year career.

Best quote from Mark Ingram's 2022 season:

"The fans bring the juice, the fans bring the energy. We thrive off the fans. Home-field advantage is huge for us. The fans are everything, giving us that advantage. They travel well, we're beating people on the road, you hear the Saints fans all in the stands."

Related Links

Photos: Mark Ingram | 2022 Saints Season Recap

