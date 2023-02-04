Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Safety Marcus Maye

Maye had a productive season in first year in Black and Gold

Feb 04, 2023 at 09:31 AM
Justin Vlosich
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye in action throughout the 2022 season.

Marcus Maye 2022 season analysis:

In 10 games, New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye was a reliable tackler and consistent coverage player in the defensive backfield. Maye joined newcomer Tyrann Mathieu as the starting safeties, and the veteran proved his leadership by example throughout the season. He did battle injuries, but when he did suit up, he was a contributor.

Best game of Marcus Maye's 2022 season:

In the Saints' 27-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Maye started the season off by proving what he can do. He finished the game with nine tackles, five of which were solo, and one forced fumble.

Best quote from Marcus Maye's 2022 season:

"We have dogs on this team. We have players on this team. There is no quit in any of us. Any time we are out on the field and getting the opportunity to play the game, we are going to play full speed."

Photos: Marcus Maye | 2022 Saints Season Recap

