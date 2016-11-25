Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Madden 17 Simulation: Los Angeles Rams Vs. New Orleans Saints

A fast first quarter propelled the Saints to victory.

Nov 25, 2016 at 02:03 AM

Story by Brad Friedman*

This week's *Madden 17 *simulation saw the New Orleans Saints sprint out of the blocks before the Los Angeles Rams even heard the starting gun.

New Orleans hung 21 on Los Angeles on three consecutive drives in the first quarter alone, partially thanks to two Jared Goff interceptions to set up short fields, on its way to a commanding 38-13 win.

Michael Thomas's eight-yard touchdown snag put a bow on a brief 4-play New Orleans opening drive to put the Saints up early. Two plays into Los Angeles's opening drive, Sterling Moore picked off a floating Goff pass to set up New Orleans at the Los Angeles 32-yard line.

Three plays later, Mark Ingram capped off the drive with an eight-yard touchdown scamper.

Then déjà vu struck.

The only differences on the ensuing Los Angeles drive: it lasted six plays and it was Nate Stupar who picked off Goff to put the ball on Los Angeles's 47. Once again the drive ended with a Mark Ingram touchdown run, this time from three yards out.

The score stood at 21-0 going into the second and despite a 10-point quarter from the Rams, the deficit proved to vast to overcome. New Orleans's clean sheet in the third, combined with second half touchdowns from Ingram and Brandin Cooks, helped maintain a comfortable lead until the end.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Advertising