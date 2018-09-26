Louisiana Lottery Second-Chance Drawing Entry Deadline Nears

The Louisiana Lottery's latest scratch-off game featuring the New Orleans Saints is giving fans the chance to win thousands of dollars in cash prizes. But even players who don't win an instant prize on the $5 game, can enter their nonwinning tickets into a series of three second-chance drawings to win game- day experiences and autographed merchandise. The first drawing has an Oct. 8 entry deadline.

Participants will be eligible to win one of three 2018 Saints Suite Access Prize Packages to the Nov. 18 game against Philadelphia, including four tickets to the exclusive Louisiana Lottery 300 level suite and a visit by a former Saints player.

One lucky name will also be drawn then to be the winner of the 2018 Saints Tunnel Team Prize Package for the winner and three friends, to the Nov. 18 game, including four Plaza Club sideline tickets, four entertainment passes allowing the winner's crew to stay on the field even longer, one parking pass, one-night hotel accommodations (two rooms) and $500 spending cash.

Finally, an additional 12 entries will be drawn to receive one of the following prizes: an official autographed Saints jersey, football or helmet.

Entries received after the Oct. 8 deadline will be entered into the second second-chance drawing. More information about the drawings, prizes and rules can be found on the Lottery's website at www.louisianalottery.com/saints. Visitors can also watch a video of the Lottery's 2018 Saints Season Prize Package winner Willie Neapollioun Jr.'s experience at 2018 Saints mini-camp as part of last season's second-chance drawings.

To enter the second-chance drawings, players should complete the information on the back of nonwinning $5 SAINTS scratch-off tickets and mail one ticket per envelope (no larger than 4.5" by 9.5") to the drawing address printed on the back of the ticket. Players can enter as many times as they wish, but each entry should be mailed in a separate envelope.