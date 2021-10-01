Louisiana-based Crystal Clear Imaging extends partnership with New Orleans Saints and Pelicans 

Crystal Clear Imaging (CCI) extends partnership and remains "Official Signage Partner" of both the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans. A designation held since 2005, CCI will continue to work alongside both the Saints and Pelicans and all team partners inside the Caesars Superdome, Smoothie King Center, Championship Square and team facilities.

A full-service signage and graphics facility located in New Orleans, CCI specializes in large format graphics, stadium signage and building wraps. The company's work can be seen throughout the country in sporting facilities and at major events like the NFL Super Bowl.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans," said CCI Chief Executive Officer Arthur Boisfontaine. "The partnership between both teams, their community partners and the Benson organizations has been extremely beneficial to CCI and helped our company become nationally recognized as a leader in the signage and graphics industry."

"CCI has been a trusted partner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans for 16 years and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the Louisiana based company," said Saints and Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. "From small signage needs to major rebranding projects, CCI has proven to be a reliable source the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans can lean on."

During the summer of 2021, CCI was called upon to lead the rebranding of the iconic Caesars Superdome. Deploying the company's full complement of designers, installers and printers, CCI was able to print and install more than 500,000 sq. ft. of graphics with a very short turn around.

"It was an honor to be selected by Mrs. Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints for the extraordinary project of rebranding the iconic Caesars Superdome. The CCI team worked night and day alongside the Saints and their partners to accomplish this monumental project and have the Superdome ready for the home opener," said CCI Chief Executive Officer Arthur Boisfontaine." It was a tight deadline but a challenge our company is built for. Caesars' investment in our city represents an investment in our people and that provides a once in a lifetime opportunity for us to make history in New Orleans." he said.

"The work our friends at CCI have put into the rebranding of the Caesars Superdome is outstanding," said Saints and Pelicans owner Mrs. Gayle Benson. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with CCI and know that together, our hard work will positively influence our community."

The CCI team estimates a total of 20,000-man hours were needed to complete the job and meet the August 23 deadline. The company knows the iconic dome stadium well, having graphically prepared it for its reopening after Katrina in 2006, following major renovations in 2012, and countless events including Super Bowl XLVII.