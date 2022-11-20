Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Replay of Live Updates for Rams at Saints - November 20, 2022 - NFL Week 11

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 11 game during the 2022 NFL season.

Nov 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM
New Orleans Saints

news

Andy Dalton bounces back, Carl Granderson steps up for New Orleans Saints against Rams

Kaden Elliss has at least a sack in third consecutive game

news

Game recap: New Orleans Saints 27, Los Angeles Rams 20 | 2022 NFL Week 11

Saints end two-game losing streak as Andy Dalton throws three touchdown passes

news

New Orleans Saints hit several high notes in each phase to take down Rams on Sunday

Offense didn't commit turnover, defense produced four sacks, special teams added two field goals

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know about Sunday, Nov. 20

Saints will play host to the Los Angeles Rams at noon Sunday at Caesars Superdome

news

Uniform Watch: Saints vs Rams | 2022 NFL Week 11

New Orleans to wear throwback jerseys for Week 11 against Rams

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 18

Saints practice Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams

news

New Orleans Saints, Community Coffee recognize Army Sergeant Trey Leo Horne, as part of Honorary Captain Program

Saints players will pay tribute to SGT. Horne by wearing his initials on their helmets in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Nov. 17

Saints practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams

news

New Orleans Saints to wear throwback uniforms for Week 11 home game against Los Angeles Rams

Uniforms previously worn to commemorate the Saints 5th anniversary season

news

Saints vs. Rams Week 11 Game Preview | 2022 NFL

The New Orleans Saints trail the all-time regular season series vs. the Los Angeles Rams 33-42-0 with the postseason rivalry knotted at 1-1.

news

Ways to Watch: Saints vs Rams | 2022 NFL Week 11

How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams on November 20, 2022

