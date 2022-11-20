Replay of Live Updates for Rams at Saints - November 20, 2022 - NFL Week 11
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 11 game during the 2022 NFL season.
Nov 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Kaden Elliss has at least a sack in third consecutive game
Saints end two-game losing streak as Andy Dalton throws three touchdown passes
Offense didn't commit turnover, defense produced four sacks, special teams added two field goals
Saints will play host to the Los Angeles Rams at noon Sunday at Caesars Superdome
New Orleans to wear throwback jerseys for Week 11 against Rams
Saints practice Friday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams
Saints players will pay tribute to SGT. Horne by wearing his initials on their helmets in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Rams
Saints practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams
Uniforms previously worn to commemorate the Saints 5th anniversary season
The New Orleans Saints trail the all-time regular season series vs. the Los Angeles Rams 33-42-0 with the postseason rivalry knotted at 1-1.