LIVE: Saints Gameday Chat with Graff | Week 10 2020 vs. 49ers

Jameis Winston starts second half for New Orleans Saints as Drew Brees is sidelined with rib injury
Drew Brees took hard hit in second quarter
Halftime update - New Orleans Saints 17, San Francisco 49ers 10
Saints are on a five-game winning streak
6,000 fans in attendance will make a difference for New Orleans Saints
Sean Payton: 'There's just such a passion with our fan base that that little bit matters'
Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 10 vs. 49ers
Helpful tips and information for the Saints Week 10 matchup against the 49ers
Week 10 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. 49ers
How to watch, listen and live stream New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers on November 15, 2020
New Orleans Saints take control of NFC after prime-time win over division rival Tampa Bay
'It was just a really good team win'
Transcript - New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton postgame quotes | Saints-Bucs 2020 Week 9
Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
New Orleans Saints dominate Tampa Bay in all phases, from start to finish, in 38-3 victory
Saints allow 8 rushing yards, intercept three passes in rout
Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Bucs 2020 Week 9
Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players
Transcript - Tampa Bay Buccaneers postgame quotes | Saints-Bucs 2020 Week 9
Get postgame reactions from Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady