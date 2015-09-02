Large turnout for New Orleans Saints at TD Club of New Orleans kickoff luncheon

Photos from the Touchdown Club Luncheon on Wednesday, September 2, 2015. Photos by Annie Hills and Chris Payton. New Orleans Saints photos.
New Orleans Saints fans filled a ballroom at the Hyatt Regency on Wednesday for the 47th annual Meet the Saints Luncheon.
General Manager Mickey Loomis, Coach Sean Payton, the football operations staff and his players attended the annual event before boarding the team's United Airlines charter flight to its final preseason game at the Green Bay Packers. Saints owners Tom and Gayle Benson, President Dennis Lauscha and the rest of the team's senior management staff also were at the event.
Jim Henderson, the voice of the Saints, served in his usual role as emcee/comedian as he introduced the team and entertained the crowd.
Amanda Shaw sang the national anthem and Archbishop Gregory Aymond led the invocation.
Coach Payton announced several awards for the 2014 team, including Offensive MVP Mark Ingram, Defensive MVP Cam Jordan and Special Teams MVP Josh Hill.