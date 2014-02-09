Khiry Robinson: 2013 season in review

The undrafted free agent rookie out of West Texas A&M earned a roster spot in the preseason and proceeded to rush for 224 yards with one touchdown. Robinson then enjoyed an impressive postseason, appearing in both games and carrying 21 times for 102 yards (4.9 avg.) with one touchdown, also adding a 13-yard reception.
Best Game: Compiled 57 rushing yards on 13 carries (4.4 avg.) and a touchdown along with a 13-yard reception in the New Orleans Saints' NFC Divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.