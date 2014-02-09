Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Khiry Robinson: 2013 season in review

Khiry Robinson rushed for 224 yards and a touchdown in 2013

Feb 09, 2014 at 01:00 AM

The undrafted free agent rookie out of West Texas A&M earned a roster spot in the preseason and proceeded to rush for 224 yards with one touchdown. Robinson then enjoyed an impressive postseason, appearing in both games and carrying 21 times for 102 yards (4.9 avg.) with one touchdown, also adding a 13-yard reception.

Best Game: Compiled 57 rushing yards on 13 carries (4.4 avg.) and a touchdown along with a 13-yard reception in the New Orleans Saints' NFC Divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

