Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Key takeaways from Sean Payton's July 28 Media Availability

2017 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon continued Friday

Jul 28, 2017 at 05:01 AM

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton met with the media Friday, July 28 following the team's second practice of 2017 Training Camp presented by Verizon. Some key takeaways:

The team will be in full pads for Saturday's practice which is open to the public.

New signee Orlando Franklin will help provide depth on the offensive line.

Payton said that the team has to be better at the cornerback position and there will be good competition at that position throughout camp. "I think there's a number of players that are going to get reps."

Payton stated that the noticeable difference of practicing in the heat is that more hydration breaks are needed.

Payton spoke about how he did not like the team's early mental errors and that led to the re-start of practice.

Payton mentioned that he has seen a lot of progress in quarterback Garrett Grayson. "I think it will be an important camp for him.... I have seen a markable improvement in him."

Payton is eager to see the young players and new faces in pads at Saturday's practice. "You're just anxious to see how they play with their pads."

Payton keyed in on how the team has to be better with its special teams unit.

Payton spoke with the media for around 10 minutes. You can find the full video shortly on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or the team's Facebook page.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey showed up big for New Orleans Saints against Jacksonville

'I feel like my confidence has always been high'
news

Replay of live updates: New Orleans Saints Training Camp | August 24, 2021

See the tweets from the Saints, John DeShazier, and Todd Graffagnini
news

New Orleans Saints emphasize more situational football in Saturday's training camp practice

'Sometimes, you might go three years before one of them comes up'
news

New Orleans Saints work to make two-minute offense, defense more effective

'There's a ton of things that get you beat in that drill, either side of the ball'
news

Linebacker Demario Davis' production, impact steadily has risen for New Orleans Saints

'There are things inside the game that I'm able to see now'
news

Receiver Kevin White aims to make most of his chance with New Orleans Saints

'I'm going forward until they kick me out of this league'
news

Terron Armstead showing no signs of slowing down for New Orleans Saints

'It's a blessing to be around for so long'
news

Ian Book was excited for debut as a New Orleans Saint

'It's everything I've wanted to do since I was a kid, have that opportunity'
news

Players to watch for New Orleans Saints in preseason opener against Baltimore

Quarterback and linebacker positions are notable
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints awarded defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh, place Jalen McCleskey on IR
news

Winston cousins combine for one of the most impressive plays of New Orleans Saints training camp

'I just put my head down and I thought it was out of reach at first'
news

New Orleans Saints evaluation process raises a notch for preseason game against Baltimore

'As a coach, you want to see some clean execution'
Advertising