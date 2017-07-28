Key takeaways from Sean Payton's July 28 Media Availability

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton met with the media Friday, July 28 following the team's second practice of 2017 Training Camp presented by Verizon. Some key takeaways:

The team will be in full pads for Saturday's practice which is open to the public.

New signee Orlando Franklin will help provide depth on the offensive line.

Payton said that the team has to be better at the cornerback position and there will be good competition at that position throughout camp. "I think there's a number of players that are going to get reps."

Payton stated that the noticeable difference of practicing in the heat is that more hydration breaks are needed.

Payton spoke about how he did not like the team's early mental errors and that led to the re-start of practice.

Payton mentioned that he has seen a lot of progress in quarterback Garrett Grayson. "I think it will be an important camp for him.... I have seen a markable improvement in him."

Payton is eager to see the young players and new faces in pads at Saturday's practice. "You're just anxious to see how they play with their pads."

Payton keyed in on how the team has to be better with its special teams unit.