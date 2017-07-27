Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Key takeaways from Sean Payton's July 27 press conference

2017 Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon started Thursday

Jul 27, 2017 at 05:35 AM

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton met with the media Thursday, July 27 following the team's first practice of 2017 Training Camp presented by Verizon. Some key takeaways:

Defensive back Damian Swann was placed on the PUP list after failing the team's conditioning test. He will take the test again Friday. Tight end John Phillips was out with an appendicitis.

Payton said he expects the team to have improved depth at linebacker. He noted that a number of guys will have a primary position and a secondary position.

Speaking about rookie offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk, Payton stated that he needs to build a level of consistency and trust to win a starting position. The first-round draft pick lined up at left tackle with the starting offensive line.

Payton said the intermediate weight group stood out during the conditioning test. He noted that some defensive lineman were close in times with wide receivers.

Payton placed an emphasis on the team, and quarterback Drew Brees' desire to win. He stated that "our attention is on the efficiency of what we're doing."

Payton spoke with the media for more than 10 minutes. You can find the full video shortly on NewOrleansSaints.com, the team app presented by Verizon or the team's Facebook page.

