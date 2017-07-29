Key takeaways from Dennis Allen and Sean Payton's media availability - Saturday, July 29

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen:

Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore did "some really good things" in the first two days. Allen says he needs to "really focus in on his technique."

Allen saw a noticeable difference Saturday with players wearing full pads for the first time during camp. "There's a heightened sense of urgency when the pads come on."

The main focus for the team is to get better each day.

Allen thinks that rookie cornerback Arthur Maulet is a good, young talent. Allen is interested to see how quickly Maulet can adapt to the things they are asking him to do.

Allen is excited about David Onyemata as the defensive lineman seems more comfortable with his fundamentals and techniques.

Allen spoke about the mental approach to football. "This game is way more mental than people give it credit for. Smart players win in this league."

Coach Sean Payton:

On Friday, receiver Justin Thomas was waived and offensive lineman Orlando Franklin was signed. Cornerback Damian Swann came off the PUP list.

Payton spoke on having the fans in attendance for the first time this camp. "It's great for them to get a chance to see players that are going to be on next season's team."

Payton talked about rookie lineman Ryan Ramczyk. "I thought he handled himself pretty well today."

Payton spoke about rookie linebacker Alex Anzalone. "He's instinctive. The one thing he can do is see a formation, break it down, and understand what he's doing."

Early on the team had some big plays on offense, but Payton said that he also wants to "clean that up defensively."

On receiver Brandon Coleman, Payton said that "this will be a big camp for him."

Payton praised the intensity of quarterback Drew Brees during practices and games.