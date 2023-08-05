Key observations from New Orleans Saints Training Camp: Day 9

1. Injury Bug Biting: Unfortunately, as we finished up the ninth practice of this New Orleans Saints training camp, as Coach Dennis Allen commented to the media post practice, this is the time of camp where injuries start to really occur. It's a part of football, and the challenge is to navigate through as best you can before the start of the regular season begins on Sept. 10. In the last few practices there have been two serious injuries. One was linebacker Andrew Dowell, who tore his ACL and has been placed on IR, and now on Saturday, running back ﻿Eno Benjamin﻿ appears to have ruptured his Achilles (as Allen mentioned post practice) and likely done for the year as well. Others who sat out Saturday's practice were guard Andrus Peat (quad), lineman Calvin Throckmorton (elbow), defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (calf), linebacker Demario Davis (calf). Wide receivers Rashid Shaheed and Tre' Quan Smith left practice a bit early with groin issues. Running back Kendre Miller also left practice for a bit with a jaw injury, but did return. As an aside, all the injuries besides Benjamin are assumed not to be serious, as Allen said. SafetyMarcus Maye, left tackle Trevor Penning and right guard Cesar Ruiz did not practice with scheduled off days.

2. Red Zone Work: Saturday's practice marked the first time the Saints worked on red zone drills both in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11. Down, distance and yard line were changed throughout, all inside the opponent 20-yard line. During these drills it can get pretty physical, with not a lot of space and of course the offense trying to score and the defense trying to prevent the touchdown. Quarterback ﻿Derek Carr﻿ was very effective as the 7-on-7 (in this case 6 on 7) drills took place during the inside portion of practice, as he threw four touchdown passes in five attempts. Running back Alvin Kamara, receiver Keith Kirkwood and receiver Chris Olave were the recipients of the first three, but the final pass was the one that got the most noise generated by the offense. On second down from the 12-yard line, Carr dropped back and rifled one to tight end Foster Moreau, who ran a slant route from the left side to the middle of the end zone. After making the TD grab, Moreau then did his best Jimmy Graham impression and dunked the football over the crossbar on the south end zone. Moreau would add another TD a couple reps later, this time a 6-yard catch from Jameis Winston. When practice moved outside and the drill became 11-on-11, the defense would definitely even the score. The defense recorded back-to-back sacks on Carr by defensive end Cam Jordan and then defensive end Payton Turner. Turner and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon added another sack on Winston in the next set. As Allen mentioned post practice, it was very physical and there was a lot of give and take, but that's what you want during training camp.