Kenner's Manzella Saints send two teams to NFL Flag Championships powered by USA Football

Squads are representing New Orleans Saints in Orlando

Jan 26, 2017 at 04:54 AM

Two teams, a boys and girls club from the Manzella Saints of the Kenner (La.) Flag Football League, will represent the New Orleans Saints and compete in the NFL FLAG CHAMPIONSHIPS POWERED BY USA FOOTBALL at ESPN Wide World of Sports from Friday, Jan. 27 – Saturday, Jan. 28 as part of the NFL's Pro Bowl Week in Orlando. Games will be played from 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. each day. Traditionally hosted at Super Bowl, the NFL FLAG Championships will be held at Pro Bowl for the first time as part of the week-long celebration of football across all levels.

Sixty-four (64) teams from across the country – eight regional champions in four divisions plus 32 at-large teams – will compete in the tournament. NFL Pro Bowl players and Legends will serve as guest coaches, encouraging the teams as they compete for the national title. The 13-14 Boys Championship Game will be aired on ESPN on Sunday, Jan. 29 as part of the network's broadcast of the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Divisions include 9-10 coed, 11-12 coed, 13-14 boys and 13-14 girls.

Teams qualified for the national championships by winning regional tournaments hosted by USA Football in NFL club markets. Regional tournaments were hosted for the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, San Diego Chargers and Washington Redskins. At-large teams were chosen by the NFL team in their market.

The Manzella Saints will compete in the Boy's Division after winning the 13-14 year old regionals in their respective age division, while their sister team, also called the Manzella Saints, will participate in the Girls 13-14 division.

The 64 teams participating in the NFL FLAG Championships at Pro Bowl will wear jerseys representing each of the NFL's 32 clubs. Both Manzella Saints teams from Kenner will wear New Orleans Saints jersey's during the competition.

Players and coaches will arrive Thursday, Jan. 26, for a three-day trip to Orlando to compete in the tournament. Teams are provided with hotels, food, ground transportation in Orlando and tickets to the Pro Bowl on Sunday, Jan. 29.

In 2016, more than 350,000 boys and girls ages 5-17 were part of NFL FLAG Powered by USA Football, a fun and dynamic non-contact football experience for kids that emphasizes safety, teamwork, self-esteem, discipline and goal-setting.

For more information about NFL FLAG powered by USA Football, visit: www.nflflag.com and www.usafootball.com.

