Keenan Lewis provides 700 students with school supplies at his Back to School Extravaganza

The event was held on Sunday, July 13, 2014

Jul 13, 2014 at 09:32 AM

New Orleans Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis hosted his first annual Back to School Extravaganza at Behrman Stadium on Sunday, July 13.

Local students received free snowballs food, snowballs, haircuts, dental and medical screenings. The event provided a fun-filled afternoon for children and their families with activities including rock climbing, painting, laser-tag, inflatables and much more!

Before leaving the event, students received a book bag filled with school supplies and school uniform vouchers.

"I'm doing a back-to-school drive today to give back to my community," Lewis said. "This is something that is very big and important to me, especially having the opportunity to touch a lot of these kid's lives and their parents. I grew up with a lot of their parents so I like to see them come out and have a great time."* *

About The Keenan Lewis Foundation:

The Keenan Lewis Foundation is dedicated to empowering and inspiring children and young adults through the promotion of health, education and athletics.

Keenan Lewis 2014 Back to School Extravaganza

Photos of New Orleans Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis' Back to School Extravaganza at Behrman Stadium. Photos by Samantha McLain. (New Orleans Saints photos)

