New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Kaden Elliss

Kaden Elliss 2022 season analysis:
New Orleans linebacker Kaden Elliss played in all 17 games, starting in 11 after injury to linebacker Pete Werner . The four-year-pro showcased his talent with the opportunity, tallying 78 tackles, seven sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Elliss' seven sacks were second behind defensive end Cameron Jordan (8.5). The 6-foot-2, 238-pounder added seven tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits.
Best game of Kaden Elliss' 2022 season:
It's hard to pick just one game for Elliss, who enjoyed a breakout year but his performance in Week 11 may have been his most complete. Elliss had 12 tackles, one for a loss, two quarterback hits, a pass defensed and 1.5 sacks to help the Saints to a 27-20 victory over the Rams.
Best quote from Kaden Elliss' 2022 season:
"Five-five's probably been, for the last couple of years, the best-kept secret in the NFL," linebacker Demario Davis said, referring to Elliss by his jersey number, 55. "We knew what type of player he was and now he's getting that opportunity and he's showing it to the world.
"I don't know if anybody is shocked when they watch it in our building, I'm sure he's shocking a lot of people who didn't know. But just give it time, he's going to be on everybody's radar."
