Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Kaden Elliss

With seven sacks, Elliss enjoyed breakout season in year four

Feb 02, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Erin Summers
kaden elliss sack 2022 week 17
Matt Slocum/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew in the first half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Kaden Elliss 2022 season analysis:

New Orleans linebacker Kaden Elliss played in all 17 games, starting in 11 after injury to linebacker Pete Werner . The four-year-pro showcased his talent with the opportunity, tallying 78 tackles, seven sacks, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Elliss' seven sacks were second behind defensive end Cameron Jordan (8.5). The 6-foot-2, 238-pounder added seven tackles for a loss and 10 quarterback hits.

Best game of Kaden Elliss' 2022 season:

It's hard to pick just one game for Elliss, who enjoyed a breakout year but his performance in Week 11 may have been his most complete. Elliss had 12 tackles, one for a loss, two quarterback hits, a pass defensed and 1.5 sacks to help the Saints to a 27-20 victory over the Rams.

Best quote from Kaden Elliss' 2022 season:

"Five-five's probably been, for the last couple of years, the best-kept secret in the NFL," linebacker Demario Davis said, referring to Elliss by his jersey number, 55. "We knew what type of player he was and now he's getting that opportunity and he's showing it to the world.

"I don't know if anybody is shocked when they watch it in our building, I'm sure he's shocking a lot of people who didn't know. But just give it time, he's going to be on everybody's radar."

Related Links

Photos: Kaden Elliss | 2022 Saints Season Recap

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
1 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
2 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
3 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
4 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
5 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
6 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
7 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
8 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
9 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
10 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
11 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
12 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
13 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
14 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
15 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
16 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
17 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
18 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
19 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
20 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
21 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
22 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
23 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
24 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.
25 / 25

Check out photos of New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss in action throughout the 2022 season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Guards and centers

Cesar Ruiz started 14 games, showed marked improvement from first two seasons

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive back Alontae Taylor

The rookie defensive back made an impact

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed

The undrafted rookie impressed in his rookie season

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Linebacker Pete Werner

Werner overcame injury for standout season in year two

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Landry battles through injuries in homecoming

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Safety Tyrann Mathieu

New Orleans native posts one of his most productive seasons in first year with the Saints with a career high 91 tackles, three interceptions

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Tight end Juwan Johnson

Johnson made a significant leap in 2022, posting career-highs across the board

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive tackle David Onyemata

Onyemata posted his best season since 2020

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Tight end Taysom Hill

Hill's Week 5 performance earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Defensive end Marcus Davenport

Davenport has totaled 21.5 sacks with the Saints

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 season recap | Offensive tackles

Ryan Ramczyk, James Hurst anchored the OT position in 2022, each starting 16 games

Advertising