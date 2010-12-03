Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Junior Saintsations Practice On December 4

Practice for gameday performance to take place Saturday at 1

Dec 03, 2010 at 07:20 AM

With the most anticipated season in New Orleans Saints history, make sure your future cheerleader or dancer is part of one of the biggest games of the season. The Junior Saintsations will perform in the Halftime show on December 12 when the World Champion New Orleans Saints return to the Superdome for their game against the St. Louis Rams.

The Junior Saintsation program is a great opportunity for young ladies 6 to 16 years of age to learn basic dance and cheer techniques from the 2010 Saintsations while making friends and having lots of fun! The Saintsations are zealous in their involvement in the community and always look forward to any occasion that they can work with young people.

In addition to performing with the Saintsations, Junior Saintsations will receive a practice t-shirt, the official Jr. Saintsations uniform, poms poms, an autograph session with the Saintsations and a 2010 Saintsations team photo. Every Junior Saintsation will be required to attend the practice on Saturday, December 4 and the game performance on Sunday, December 12.

Click here to download registration information. The registration form can be brought completed to the practice on December 4. Please not that the time of the practice has been moved from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints 2022 Season Recap

Game-by-game review of the Saints 2022 NFL season

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Monday, Jan. 9

Saints wrap up 2022 season with a 7-10 record.

news

Postgame quotes: New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers | 2022 NFL Week 18

Quotes from Dennis Allen, Andy Dalton, Tyrann Mathieu and Cam Jordan

news

Game notes: New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers | 2022 NFL Week 18

Andy Dalton moved into 24th in all time passing yards

news

Tyrann Mathieu, Daniel Sorensen come up with big turnovers for New Orleans Saints against Carolina

Each snuffed out Panthers potential scoring drive

news

Inability to take advantage of opportunity arose for New Orleans Saints again in season finale against Carolina

Offense had 70 yards, one third-down conversion in second half

news

Game recap: Carolina Panthers 10, New Orleans Saints 7 | 2022 NFL Week 18

Saints end season 7-10

news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave reaches 1,000-yard mark on touchdown catch vs. Carolina Panthers

Olave just third Saints rookie to achieve the milestone

news

Panthers at Saints Live Updates - January 8, 2023 - NFL Week 18

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints live game updates from social media for their Week 18 game during the 2022 NFL season.

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Sunday, Jan. 8

Saints play host to Carolina Panthers in regular-season finale at noon

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Jan. 6

Saints finish the season at home against Carolina on Sunday

news

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Thursday, Jan. 5

Saints finish the season at home against Carolina on Sunday

Advertising