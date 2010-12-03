Junior Saintsations Practice On December 4

With the most anticipated season in New Orleans Saints history, make sure your future cheerleader or dancer is part of one of the biggest games of the season. The Junior Saintsations will perform in the Halftime show on December 12 when the World Champion New Orleans Saints return to the Superdome for their game against the St. Louis Rams.



The Junior Saintsation program is a great opportunity for young ladies 6 to 16 years of age to learn basic dance and cheer techniques from the 2010 Saintsations while making friends and having lots of fun! The Saintsations are zealous in their involvement in the community and always look forward to any occasion that they can work with young people.

In addition to performing with the Saintsations, Junior Saintsations will receive a practice t-shirt, the official Jr. Saintsations uniform, poms poms, an autograph session with the Saintsations and a 2010 Saintsations team photo. Every Junior Saintsation will be required to attend the practice on Saturday, December 4 and the game performance on Sunday, December 12.