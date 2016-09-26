John DeShazier: Without Willie Snead expect bigger role for Brandon Coleman

Remember Brandon Coleman? The New Orleans Saints receiver who had a solid rookie year last season, and looked to build upon it in 2016 before struggling in training camp and falling down the depth chart to open the season? Well, Coleman could be in the mix at receiver Monday night, given that Willie Snead IVis inactive for the Saints vs. the Falcons.

Of course, the primary beneficiary stands to be rookie Michael Thomas, who ascended to No. 3 receiver status during training camp and logically becomes No. 2 Monday night, behind Brandin Cooks. But Coleman should be on the field for more snaps against the Falcons than he has been in the first two games this season, and his opportunities could escalate. If not, perhaps, look for undrafted rookie Tommylee Lewisto get more snaps and, potentially, more touches.

Also, expect a second consecutive start for rookie safety Vonn Bell. He was a starter in the three-safety look last Sunday against the Giants; Monday night, with strong safety Kenny Vaccaroinactive, he could start and, definitely, will be a key in the secondary against Atlanta. Bell played well against the Giants and he'll have to be ready to handle more against the Falcons. Erik Harrisalso could have an expanded role, while veteran Roman Harperremains to provide his leadership and in-the-box skills.

Not much of a surprise that left tackle Terron Armsteadis inactive, given that he didn't practice all week. Andrus Peatwill move from left guard to draw the start in that position, and Senio Kelemetewill move into the starting lineup at left guard.