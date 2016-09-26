Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: Without Willie Snead expect bigger role for Brandon Coleman

Vonn Bell expected to get start at safety with Vaccaro inactive

Sep 26, 2016 at 11:07 AM

Remember Brandon Coleman? The New Orleans Saints receiver who had a solid rookie year last season, and looked to build upon it in 2016 before struggling in training camp and falling down the depth chart to open the season? Well, Coleman could be in the mix at receiver Monday night, given that Willie Snead IVis inactive for the Saints vs. the Falcons.

Of course, the primary beneficiary stands to be rookie Michael Thomas, who ascended to No. 3 receiver status during training camp and logically becomes No. 2 Monday night, behind Brandin Cooks. But Coleman should be on the field for more snaps against the Falcons than he has been in the first two games this season, and his opportunities could escalate. If not, perhaps, look for undrafted rookie Tommylee Lewisto get more snaps and, potentially, more touches.

Also, expect a second consecutive start for rookie safety Vonn Bell. He was a starter in the three-safety look last Sunday against the Giants; Monday night, with strong safety Kenny Vaccaroinactive, he could start and, definitely, will be a key in the secondary against Atlanta. Bell played well against the Giants and he'll have to be ready to handle more against the Falcons. Erik Harrisalso could have an expanded role, while veteran Roman Harperremains to provide his leadership and in-the-box skills.

Not much of a surprise that left tackle Terron Armsteadis inactive, given that he didn't practice all week. Andrus Peatwill move from left guard to draw the start in that position, and Senio Kelemetewill move into the starting lineup at left guard.

Finally, New Orleans won't have Tyeler Davisonat defensive tackle. He also was out of practice all week. John Jenkinsmoves up a spot on the depth chart to start alongside Nick Fairley, and rookie David Onyematanow becomes key in terms of depth.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints 2021 preseason schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Saints preseason opens on the road vs. Ravens, host Jaguars and Cardinals
news

2021 Saints Schedule Breakdown: Isaac Toups 'Scorched Bird Wings' Gameday Recipe

New Orleans famed chef Isaac Toups shares his special gameday recipe
news

2021 Saints schedule: Need to know about Saints regular and preseason opponents

Saints schedule features five prime-time games for the fifth time in franchise history
news

New Orleans Saints 2021 Schedule presented by SeatGeek announced

Saints 2021 regular season kicks off against Green Bay on Sept. 12
news

New Orleans Saints remain prime-time draw for 2021 NFL season

Saints have five schedule national TV games; open season vs. Green Bay on Sept. 12
news

New Orleans Saints will host Green Bay Packers to open the 2021 NFL season

Fox announces 3:25 p.m. game on Sept. 12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome between two of the best in the NFC
news

Transcript: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Postgame Quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional

Get postgame reactions from Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady.
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players postgame quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Saints players.
news

Transcript - New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton postgame quotes | Saints-Buccaneers 2020 Divisional

Get postgame reactions from New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton
news

Four turnovers too much for New Orleans Saints to overcome in divisional playoff game loss to Tampa Bay

Three turnovers led to three touchdowns in 30-20 loss
news

Postgame notes from the New Orleans Saints' 30-20 playoff loss to Tampa Bay

Saints fall in divisional round after losing the turnover battle 4-0
news

Zatarain's game recap - New Orleans Saints fall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Divisional round, 30-20

Saints lost the turnover battle 4-0
Advertising