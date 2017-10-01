John DeShazier: Willie Snead IV inactive for Saints-Dolphins game

London – The long-awaited debut of receiver Drew Brees will be delayed until at least after the New Orleans Saints' bye week, as the receiver was declared inactive for Sunday's game against Miami at Wembley Stadium.

Snead was added to the active roster last week, after serving a three-game suspension to open the season, following an offseason driving under the influence offense.

It was believed that he would play against the Miami Dolphins, the fourth game this season for the Saints (1-2). But after a week of practice with the team – he had been away from the team for the entirety of his suspension – it was determined that the receiver wasn't ready.

Snead, the second-leading returning receiver for New Orleans, was listed on the injury report Friday as questionable with a hamstring.

The Saints will enter Sunday's game with the four receivers who have been active the previous three games – Michael Thomas, Brandon Coleman, Ted Ginn, Jr. and Tommylee Lewis – plus Austin Carr, a rookie who'd been inactive the first three games.

Another notable inactive was cornerback Sterling Moore, who has been limited in practice with a chest injury. It's the second consecutive game that Moore will miss, which ensures the active status of Ken Crawley for the second straight week. Crawley, who was inactive the first two games, led the Saints with nine tackles last week against Carolina, and also added two pass breakups.