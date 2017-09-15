John DeShazier: Vaccaro expects to draw a decent amount of Gronk on Sunday

"He's one of the best in the league," Vaccaro said. "He's one of the true 'Y' tight ends that can block in the run game and go out for a pass. Big body, big catch radius, great ball skills, tough, physical – I mean, everybody knows. He's going to end up going down as one of the best tight ends to play this game.

"But that's the type of matchup I like. I went against (former Saints All-Pro tight end) Jimmy Graham early in my career here, I've played against a lot of good tight ends. He's obviously probably top three in the league, and I'm excited for the challenge."

Vaccaro and the Saints note that Gronkowski (6 foot 6, 265 pounds) never needs to leave the field because he's as effective in the run game as he is in the pass game.

He had two catches for 33 yards against Kansas City in the season opener, when he primarily was shadowed by Chiefs safety Eric Berry.

"I think the challenge with a guy like him is that he does the two things that are most important: He's definitely a valuable and explosive receiver and he's also just as talented as a blocker," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "And so when he's on the field, it's not like it's a red flag that it's a pass. He plays with a physical nature.