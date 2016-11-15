Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: Takeaways from Sean Payton's Panthers press conference

Defending Cam Newton's run plays will be a challenge

Nov 15, 2016 at 08:39 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Quick takes from New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton's news conference Tuesday afternoon:

  1. Carolina's offense begins with, and revolves around, quarterback Cam Newton. In the first game against the Panthers, a 41-38 Saints victory at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Oct. 16, Newton, in his first game back after missing one game due to being in the league's concussion protocol, completed 27 of 47 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns, with an interception, and also ran for a 2-yard touchdown. In the three games since, he has had seven, seven and a season-high 12 rush attempts. "You have to prepare for those designed runs," Payton said. "You get him in the red zone, he's real effective – they're real effective – down inside the 10-yard line. That becomes real challenging. The ones that are quarterback runs from a design, we can script. The ones that come from a play that's broken are a little bit more difficult."
  2. The Thursday night game likely is the most taxing for any team, due to the short week of recovery and preparation. Yet the Saints have won three straight on Thursday night – at the Georgia Dome against Atlanta in 2013, at Bank of America Stadium against the Panthers in '14, and in the Superdome against the Falcons in '15. There's no magic formula to it, Payton said. "We've got to manage the schedule, make sure we recover and do those things, pay attention to the detail that way."
  3. Drew Brees is on a pace to surpass or challenge several of his season bests, which is saying something for the record-setting quarterback. Entering Thursday's game he has completed 263 of 376 passes for 2,992 yards and 24 touchdowns. Those numbers project out to 468 completions, 668 attempts, 5,319 yards and 43 touchdowns. His single-season best numbers in each category: 468 completions, 670 attempts, 5,476 yards and 46 touchdowns. He also is completing 69.9 percent of his passes; only twice has he topped that mark, at 71.2 and 70.6. "It's hard to distinguish, or separate, this year from a year ago or two years," Payton said. "I thought he played well last year and I think the key is, at this point in the season, us finding ways to win games. But you certainly see his health and his accuracy, and you see the mobility. Those are all good signs for your starting quarterback."
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots 
news

Communication can help remedy protection issues that arose for New Orleans Saints

'Once we struggled to handle a look or two, we just got more of it'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves, gameday updates

Seven Saints coaches sidelined for Week 2 vs. Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aldrick Rosas elevated to active roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Former Saints wide receiver rejoins the practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints defense started, finished strong against Green Bay

'You're trying to defend every blade of grass while you're on the field'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was different from Day One

Tight-knit extended family in Alabama helped raise Winston for greatness
news

New Orleans Saints acquire cornerback Bradley Roby from Houston Texans

Roby has recorded 310 total tackles (278 solo), 75 passes defensed, and three interceptions returned for touchdowns in 99 career games
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston leads new pack into regular season with New Orleans Saints

'It's been more than a year removed for me having the opportunity, and I'm not taking it for granted'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints add defensive back to roster
news

Receiver Marquez Callaway enters second season as pivotal player for New Orleans Saints

'He's got some juice to him, the guys want to be around him'
news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander declares himself ready for New Orleans Saints season opener

'I'm playing this week, for sure'
Advertising