John DeShazier; Takeaways from Coach Sean Payton's Thursday teleconference

Payton says Seahawks have played some tough defenses

Oct 27, 2016 at 02:16 AM

A few short takes from New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton's Thursday morning teleconference:

  1. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson'smobility has been compromised this season due to a lingering knee injury. The limited Wilson has 33 rushing yards through six games, on pace for 88 this season and far below his previous low of 489 rushing yards in a season. But he also is on pace to pass for 4,157 yards, which would be a career high, and the Seahawks are 4-1-1. "It's like anything else," Payton said. "Generally, when that player is playing real well, he's got a lot of other guys around him playing well. They've had some injuries in the offensive line. The thing about him is his ability still in the pocket, and even when he moves or flushes, to find throws. Obviously, he's been hampered a little bit with the injury and yet, I think typically when you get going offensively and you're playing well, there are a lot of guys doing good things around you. They've played some good defenses now and you look at their division and you look at Arizona, the L.A. Rams team – those guys are all pretty good at making it hard on you offensively. It's probably a combination of those two or three things."
  1. Saints cornerback Delvin Breauxis back at practice and worked in a limited capacity Wednesday. Breaux fractured his fibula in the season opener against Oakland and had surgery to help repair the injury. "He's continuing to work and it's good to see him. It's good to see all these guys back out there getting some work."
Advertising