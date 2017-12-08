John DeShazier's New Orleans Saints helmet stickers from Falcons game

Atlanta – On a short week, playing their third game in 11 days, the New Orleans Saints (9-4) put forth a yeoman effort that didn't result in a victory, but showed the kind of character that we've come to expect of them. The 20-17 loss to Atlanta in Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be one that the Saints will feel the sting of for several reasons, and it'll be a game that may drive the team to greater heights later. Certainly, it was one in which several players stood out even though it wasn't cleanly played.

OFFENSE: Any team that chooses to do anything other than double team Michael Thomas is begging for trouble. The second-year receiver tapped Atlanta's secondary for 10 catches, 117 yards and a touchdown Thursday night and his full array of talents were on display. He makes tough catches in traffic, he's capable of yards-after-catch and he's as competitive as any receiver in the league when it comes to claiming ownership of passes within his catch radius. The Saints' offense was a bit sketchy against Atlanta, with just 306 total yards. Thomas was a consistent threat, and continues to play like a No. 1 receiver.

DEFENSE: This one was a tough pick, just because of several standouts. Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore came back after missing two games and had an interception (which he returned 33 yards), a pass defensed and three tackles. Safety Chris Banjo subbed in for Kenny Vaccaro and had an interception that led to a touchdown, and safety Marcus Williams also returned after missing a game with injury to pick off a pass in the end zone and thwart a scoring opportunity by the Falcons. But, possibly, no Saints defender was steadier than linebacker Manti Te'o (a team-high 10 tackles, and two tackles for loss), whose snap count rose due to A.J. Klein's injury. Te'o was in the mix at a high level defensively, and the defense helped put the Saints in position to win the game.