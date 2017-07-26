John DeShazier's five position battles to watch during Saints training camp

Five positions worth watching during 2017 New Orleans Saints training camp presented by Verizon, several of which may be decided by training camp performances:

1: Running Back



The competition will keep each sharp and hungry

The sexiest position battle for the Saints is at running back, but the fact is that it may not matter who starts between Mark Ingram II and Adrian Peterson. They'll likely share the load this season, and their rushing attempts probably will be split more evenly than the 205-133 advantage that Ingram had over Tim Hightower last season. Ingram took full advantage of his opportunities, by the way, becoming the Saints' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2006. Peterson is in excellent shape, and the Saints expect the 32-year-old to fulfill both years of his two-year contract. Sharing the position with Ingram only will help keep him fresh, and vice versa. Of course, each wants to be the bell cow for New Orleans' running game, but unless there's an injury, figure on a time share. The competition will keep each sharp and hungry.

2: LINEBACKER

Saints have versatility at linebacker

The linebacker position probably is the most interesting one on the roster. If healthy, a safe assumption seemed to be that Dannell Ellerbe would be a lock at the "Will" position. He wasn't, again, and now the Saints are set to part ways with him despite his play-making prowess (the most important ability is availability). So there are no assurances, but a safe wager would be that Craig Robertson will be among the starters. After being signed to fortify the Saints' special team units, he had his best NFL season last year at the "Mike" position. Likely, he can fit at "Sam" or "Will" also, and his versatility (and Ellerbe's exit) paves the way for free agent signee A.J. Kleinto start at Mike. Then, there's Stephone Anthony, a rookie standout in 2015 who lost his way (and starting position) in '16. He likely will give it another run at Sam. Toss in Nate Stupar, Manti Te'o and perhaps Michael Mauti – who all have NFL starts on their resumes – and rookie Alex Anzalone, and the competition figures to be fierce.

3: Cornerback



It could be a difficult cut process

If the cornerback position can stay healthy – a huge, gargantuan "IF" – then the Saints can have depth at the positon that they are unaccustomed to having. The projected starters from last season, Delvin Breaux and P.J. Williams, are back and healthy. Sterling Moore and Ken Crawley, who started much of last season, are back as well. Marshon Lattimore, the consensus top cornerback in the 2017 draft, was New Orleans' first-round pick. Damian Swann, a fifth-round pick in '15, is hoping to show that his injury problems are behind and Arthur Maulet, an undrafted rookie, has looked like a keeper so far. The scrap for the starting and nickel back spots will be interesting, to say the least. It could be a difficult cut process.

4: WIDE RECEIVER



the separating factor usually is who best can help the team on special teams