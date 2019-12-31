John DeShazier's 10 defining New Orleans Saints moments of the past decade

No. 5: More Brees history. We could fill up a library with that category, but for here, we'll make room for one more significant NFL record: On Nov. 16, 2019, in the Superdome, he became the NFL's all-time touchdown passes leader with No. 540, a 5-yard toss to tight end Josh Hill in the third quarter. That record is a work in progress; if Brees remains healthy and plays another two, three seasons, it will become a mark that will be difficult to surpass, regardless of the NFL's cyclical tilts toward offense. As fate would have it, Brees would have broken the record weeks before he did, and perhaps not inside the Superdome, if he hadn't suffered a thumb injury and missed five games earlier in the '19 season due to surgery and rehab. But Brees and the Superdome always seem to find one another when the time comes for the future Hall of Fame quarterback to establish an NFL mark.