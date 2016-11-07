John DeShazier: Linebacker Nate Stupar comes up with pivotal play in Saints win

Whatever it took to woo Nate Stuparduring his visit to the New Orleans Saints in free agency – food, wine, salary, role definition – consider the price well worth it so far. Because for the second consecutive week, the linebacker perhaps made the pivotal play in a Saints victory, this time in a 41-23 win over San Francisco on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

His second-quarter interception against Seattle on Oct. 30 kept the Seahawks from extending a 14-6 lead and put the Saints in position to score a touchdown to pull to within 14-13; New Orleans went on to win 25-20. And the play he made on Sunday was no less pivotal for the Saints, who now are 4-4 after winning for the fourth time in five games.

New Orleans led 31-20 after a high-scoring first half, but the advantage was anything but secure. The 49ers, led by touchdown passes from quarterback Colin Kaepernickcovering 47 and 65 yards, scored 17 second-quarter points and opened the third quarter with possession.

After a 35-yard kickoff return by JaCorey Shepherdto the Niners' 32-yard line, San Francisco drove to the Saints' 8 on six plays. On second-and-1 from there, running back Mike Davistook a handoff from Kaepernick and worked through the left side of the line for seven yards, to the 1.

But Stupar, while in the act of making a solo tackle, managed to poke loose the football from Davis along the way. And after prying it loose, Stupar then recovered it at the 1 to stop San Francisco's march and flip possession.

The Saints didn't move the ball much on offense on the next series; they went three-and-out, punted, and San Francisco again moved into field goal position and converted to pull to within 31-23. But Stupar's strip and recovery seemed to restore the confidence that appeared to be draining from the Saints defensively. It kept the Niners from scoring for a fourth consecutive possession, and gave the Saints a chance to regain their bearings.