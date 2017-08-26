John DeShazier: Five Saints players to watch vs. Houston Texans

If the third preseason game is the one that most closely replicates a regular-season game, with the starters playing a half or more and a bit of actual game-planning involved, then this is the one that New Orleans Saints fans – and a handful of players – have been waiting for. The players who were healthy holdouts for the first two preseason will get a chance to unleash some of that pent-up energy Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Texans. Here are a few of them, and others, to watch: